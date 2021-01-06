Your month-by-month checklist of what to do in the garden and when in 2021

Keeping on top of the gardening jobs can be daunting, and it's all too easy to let things slide in one area or another for a month or two.

The answer is simple: keep a detailed checklist of jobs which need doing in each month of the year. The list below is the one kept by Becky Crowley, formerly in charge of the cutting garden at Chatsworth.

Your list might not be as exhaustive as Becky’s — then again, the chances are that you’re not a professional gardener who’s just been poached for a new role in the USA. But whether you’re tending a couple of acres of a couple of window boxes, this exhaustive list will help you stay on track.

JANUARY

Check tools and kit required for the year ahead, including stakes, netting, compost, seeds, labels etc

Make repairs to irrigation, fencing, netting, cold frames etc

Clean and sharpen tools

Clear and tidy glasshouses, shed, cold frames

Project work requiring big changes, such as installing fencing / changing the garden layout etc

Order dahlias and chrysanthemums

Continue cutting down any perennials

Weeding

Mulching

Straw path laying

Plant bare-root plants

FEBRUARY

Make sweet pea wigwams from birch stakes

Install metal (rebar) stakes with netting

Order summer bulbs such as gladioli and lilies

Continue cutting down perennials

Start sowing annuals for early flowers

Planning plant positions and successions

Start pruning roses

Planting perennials and shrubs (weather dependant)

Weeding

Mulching

Straw path laying

MARCH

Sowing – lots

Planting autumn/winter-sown hardy annuals and perennials

Pot up tuberose

Take dahlia cuttings

Hoeing / weeding

Pot on seedlings

Prune roses

Harden off young plants for planting out later

Straw path laying and mulching

Topping up gravel on paths in preparation for re-opening to public

APRIL

Plant out sweet pea seedlings

Get dahlia tubers out of storage and start potting up

Apply biological control

Take cuttings (ie plectranthus, salvias, dahlias)

Sowing – lots

Paint shading on glasshouses

Pot on cuttings as they take root

Continue to move plants into cold frames to harden off

Keep on top of weeding

Water glasshouses and pots

MAY

Pot up cuttings

Pot up Gladiolus murielaea bulbs

Sowing – lots

Staking – lots

Start to plant out dahlias by the end of the month

Chelsea chop astrantias

Empty spring pot displays

Remove all tulip bulbs to clear ground for next crop

Planting out – lots

Potting on

Water glasshouses and pots

Weeding

Keep glasshouse pests in check

JUNE

Any work associated with RHS Chatsworth show

Lift and store glasshouse Ranunculus and Anemone coronaria

Mulch glasshouse beds

Replant glasshouse beds with zinnias

Sow biennials

Remove crops as they go over

Planting out – lots

Potting on where necessary

Pinching out

Deadhead peonies and other plants

Keep on top of weeds

Additional staking

Water glasshouses and pots

JULY

Remove spent annuals and replace with late-season crops

Plant Chrysanthemum plug plants in glasshouse

Plant up pots for late summer display

Keep on top of deadheading

Cut back early perennials as they go over

Potting on

Planting out

Weeding

Additional staking

Start to plant out biennials if there’s space in the garden

Collect and store attractive seed heads for winter decoration

Water glasshouses and pots

AUGUST

Start to stop and dis-bud chrysanthemums

Order spring bulbs and sweet peas seeds by end of month

Order annual seeds

Pot up / plant out biennials as space becomes available

Remove spent annuals such as sweet peas, replace where possible

Stake / tie-in plants as they grow taller

Seed collecting

Keep on top of glasshouse pests

General tidying up in the garden

Water glasshouses and pots

Go on holiday!

SEPTEMBER

Continue to dis-bud chrysanthemums and stake them

Sow hardy annual seeds for flowers next year

Continue to plant biennials as space becomes available

Cutting back / removing spent crops

Continue deadheading and weeding

Plan where to plant bulbs

Order and plant and new perennials

Take cuttings if needed

Go through this years’ notes and make plans for next year

Water glasshouses and pots

OCTOBER

Pre-sprout and plant Anemone coronaria and Ranunculus

Start to plant spring bulbs

Order bare-root shrubs including roses

Clear beds of spent plants

Plant any remaining biennials and perennials

Plant bulbs in crates to be forced

Empty large pots of late summer displays

Plant up large pots for spring displays

Move a section of tender perennials indoors to protect from frost

Clear glasshouse zinnias

Continue to dis-bud glasshouse chrysanthemums

Double check that all dahlias are labelled before frosts

Mulching

Straw path laying

Plant out hardy annuals before the temperature drops too cold

Weeding

NOVEMBER

Continue planting spring bulbs including tulips

Cut back roses to reduce wind rock

Sow sweet peas for flowers next year

Sow hardy annuals to be kept in frames until early spring

After the frost start to lift dahlias to dry out in glasshouse

Start to clean up and store dahlias once dry

Cutting back perennials

Removing all annuals

Weeding

Mulching

Straw path laying

Start to lift unwanted plants to be replaced with new varieties

Review garden to make changes for next year

DECEMBER