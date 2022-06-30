Ideas for making the most of summer in the garden

Best outdoor furniture, decorations and more, as selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Under the trees
Inspired by her own garden, Susie Watson offers a charming range of outdoor furniture and accessories, including wrought-iron garden benches, from £795 each, and garden chair, £425, Pale Rose Cambridge Stripe tablecloth, from £52, and selection of cushions, from £48 each.
0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk
Are you being served?
Hand woven in bamboo and cane, the Chevron circular tray in Blue, £62.50, is designed by Birdie Fortescue and is a great option for summer entertaining.
01328 851651; www.birdiefortescue.co.uk
On fire
The Charnwood Fireball, £150, is an ingenious and effective way to heat outdoor spaces. Cut from mild steel and supplied as a boxed flat-pack kit, it can be assembled in an hour to create a sculptural piece that will naturally oxidise over time.
01983 537777; www.charnwood.com
Natural warmth
Made from lightweight polished concrete, the Luxxcon bio-ethanol fire table, from £3,999, makes an environmentally friendly centrepiece for entertaining alfresco. It uses natural, ethanol-based fuel made from crops such as sugar cane or maize, producing no smoke or soot, from Chesneys.
020–7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk
Hot colour
New from Christopher Farr Cloth is a range of joyously-coloured outdoor fabrics, made from durable polyester. Shown here, Bulu and Peace & Love performance prints, £100 per linear m, with trims, from £30 per linear m.
020–7349 0888; www.christopherfarrcloth.com
Idle hours
Designed for soaking up some summer sunshine, the Lizard lounger, £3,990, is made from sustainable oak in Hampshire by Gaze Burvill. It has five angles of recline and discreet wheels to make manoeuvring easy, and is supplied with three-layer cushions for added comfort.
01420 588444; www.gazeburvill.com
Perfect English
The Wilsford garden bench is made from oak in England and takes its inspiration from a 19th-century design. It costs £5,040, from Jamb.
020–7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk
Top seat
Inspired by elegant Regency design, the Cheltenham bench, £800, is made from matt-grey, powder-coated steel and supplied with a comfortable showerproof seat cushion, from Neptune.
01793 934011; www.neptune.com
Sizzling hot
The OG BBQ100 barbecue from Officine Gullo has sturdy stainless steel grills and eight high-performance burners, plus a high-temperature ceramic cooking top and wood-fired food-smoking system, left, and ice tray with integrated cutting board, right. In Pastel Blue and Burnished Brass, it costs £14,915.
020–7036 1632; www.officinegullo.com
Lazy day
While away a summer’s afternoon on the Karama daybed, £1,695, with side curtains that can be rolled up when you want to enjoy a gentle breeze, from OKA.
0333 004 2042; www.oka.com
Garden ornament
Stone and tile specialist Lapicida is launching Ornamenti, a new collection of classic and contemporary garden furniture, planters, fountains, sundials and more. Shown here is the Vicenza limestone curved seat, £8,950.
01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk
Serve in style
Take the bar outside with The Heveningham Collection Trolley, finished in black with ebony granite shelves, £2,240, capacious enough to carry aperitifs, wine and coffee.
01424 838483; www.heveningham.co.uk
