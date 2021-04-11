The best posh sheds, garden rooms and shepherd’s huts for your garden

Spending more time at home has inspired thousands of us to look at installing a garden room — Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the best.

Home from home

Wider than some shepherd’s huts, this custom-made cabin could make a self-contained annexe with kitchen and bathroom, for use as a spare bedroom, home office or as you please, prices from £55,000, Plankbridge.

01300 348414; www.plankbridge.com

Woolly warmth

With a solid-oak stable door and windows, the whole clad in corrugated metal, this design comes with sheep’s wool insulation. Bespoke shepherd’s hut, prices from £22,500, Red Sky Shepherd’s Huts.

07870 223114; www.redskyshepherdshuts.co.uk

Big is beautiful

At 24ft long by 8ft 6in wide — and with an option to go even larger — Shepherd’s Lodge is a roomier model for those who like to spread out. Bespoke shepherd’s hut, prices from £18,000, Riverside Shepherd Huts.

01527 821848; www.riversideshepherdhuts.co.uk

Floral fantasy

This bespoke painted shepherd’s hut features a sedum roof and country-style windows with casements and flower boxes, from £13,000, Appletree Bespoke Timber Buildings.

01953 850072; www.appletreebespoke.co.uk

Victorian inspiration

The Retreat Heritage shepherd’s hut, 14ft long, is based on a Victorian design and comes with a metal chassis and tin cladding. Prices from £21,000, Blackdown Shepherd Huts.

01460 929774; www.blackdownshepherdhuts.co.uk

Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography via Blackdown Shepherd Huts

Classic good looks

Clad in timber and painted in an exterior eggshell colour of your choice, this traditional design features wheels cast in Devon. Bespoke shepherd’s hut, prices from £18,900, Shepherd’s Rest.

07955 073544; www.shepherdsresthuts.co.uk

Garden retreat

Individually designed for each client and space, this light-filled studio was purpose-built for a ceramicist. Bespoke garden studio, prices from £33,000, A Room In The Garden.

01273 807077; www.aroominthegarden.co.uk

Leaded delight

Enjoy your garden whatever the weather in the Richmond Cedar painted summerhouse, complete with double doors with leaded glass, £7,690, Garden Affairs.

01225 774566; www.gardenaffairs.co.uk

Store and order

Offering both shed storage and garden room in one, the Combination Cheshire studio is a modern twist on a traditional design. It costs £9,860 from Olympian Garden Buildings.

01270 759775; www.olympiangardenbuildings.co.uk

Gothic charm

British-made to last and to remain dry inside, The Gothic Shed is designed to make a decorative feature in your garden. Prices from £2,365, The Posh Shed Company.

01544 387101; www.theposhshedcompany.co.uk

Small, but perfect

Delivered plumbed and ready to connect to existing services, Anta’s new bothy includes a bed, shower, kitchen and a loo. It costs £36,000 from Anta.

01862 832477; www.anta.co.uk