Ten wonderfully uncompromising conservatories, orangeries and garden rooms

Whether you're dreaming of a place to enjoy what light there is as the rain pours down, or thinking about creating a space from which to make the most of the summer, we've chosen 10 beautiful, light-filled rooms to provide guidance and inspiration.

High light

Made from sustainable, lightweight and high-strength aluminium finished with a durable polyester powder coating, this bespoke conservatory costs from £3,000sq m, excluding building works, from Marston & Langinger. Shown with Alitex Hidcote greenhouse, 2.6m by 3m (about 8ft 6 by 3ft 4in), £11,250 including installation, excluding building works.

Marston & Langinger — 01730 779911; www.marstonandlanginger.com

Alitex — 01730 826900; www.alitex.co.uk

Classic good looks

This traditional orangery design features dwarf walling in red brick to match the existing home, two pairs of French doors to provide convenient access to the garden and a large roof lantern to allow maximum natural light into the room. Bespoke conservatory and orangeries, from about £40,000, excluding building works.

David Salisbury — 01278 764444; www.davidsalisbury.com

￼Natural beauty

This oak orangery is designed to complement the existing honey-coloured, Cotswold-stone house and features a Cotswold-stone slate roof and glazed roof lantern. A similar orangery would cost about £60,000.

Julius Bahn — 0344 417 1400; www.juliusbahn.co.uk

Classic elegance

This orangery with simple internal columns is painted in Taylor Cream and finished with roof and side pinoleum blinds to provide dappled shade in summer, privacy and comfort during winter. Prices for orangeries by Vale Garden Houses start from £48,000.

Vale Garden Houses — 01476 564433; www.valegardenhouses.co.uk

Prime time

A glazed gable and floor-to-ceiling windows in this oak-frame garden room offer good views of the garden and bi-folding doors allow uninterrupted access. The insulated slate-tiled roof keeps the room cool in summer and warm in winter. A similar garden room would cost about £65,000.

Prime Oak — 01384 296611; www.primeoak.co.uk

Hot house

The Tatton glasshouse from the National Trust Greenhouse Collection is made of low-maintenance aluminium, powder-coated to your choice. It measures 2.9m by 5.1m (about 9ft 6in by 16ft 9in) and costs £21,450, including installation, but excluding building works.

Alitex — 01730 826900; www.alitex.co.uk

White hot

This generously sized orangery with sky lantern is made from Western Red Cedar, painted in fresh white. A similar 4m by 9.5m (about 13ft by 31ft) design would cost about £100,000.

Montpelier Joinery — 01384 279933; www.montpelierjoinery.com

Good outlook

This timber extension frames the sea views in a design by Living Space Architects, constructed by Carpenter Oak. Prices for a similar custom structure cost from about £2,000sq m.

Carpenter Oak — 01803 732900; www.carpenteroak.com

Room with a view

Constructed from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified timber and painted in New Salt Stone, this orangery is designed to offer a sheltered view of the glorious surroundings. Prices from £54,000.

Westbury Garden Rooms — 01245 326500; www.westburygardenrooms.com

Light music

Made from Pebble Grey powder-coated aluminium and supported with a steel sub frame, this bespoke greenhouse is by Griffin Glasshouses. A similar structure would cost about £200,000.

Griffin Glasshouses — 01962 772512; www.griffinglasshouses.com