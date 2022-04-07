Perfect pots and planters to help introduce a touch of sophistication into your garden

Elegant planters for your garden, from wonderful copper antiques to show-stopping terracotta, as selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Antique inspiration

Inspired by Victorian originals, these Courtyard Copper garden planters are handmade to order from heavy gauge brass, riveted together and verdigris patinated. Available in three sizes, they cost from £3,180 each, from Architectural Heritage — www.architectural-heritage.co.uk

Shape matters

Handmade from recycled copper, the LochLeven basin, £813, left, is shown with the Dora vase, £1,572, both in Copper Green finish, from Bronzino — www.bronzino.co.uk

Tailormade

Specialists in English leadwork, Bulbeck Foundry offers a range of garden planters that can be tailored to your requirements. The Double 18in Blank Bulbeck, £1,740, is shown here — www.bulbeckfoundry.co.uk

Traditional style

The Chilworth jardiniere, £1,140, is handmade in a choice of cast stone colours, from Portland to Yorkstone, by Chilstone — www.chilstone.com

Show piece

Terracotta specialist Italian Terrace says the Coppa, from £395, is ideal for iris, salvia or agapanthus — www.italianterrace.co.uk

Good choice

From its West Sussex showroom, Pots and Pithoi sells a collection of more than 120 designs in 240 sizes, including this Maxis set of three Cretan terracotta pots, £225 — www.potsandpithoi.com

Statement look

Torc Pots offers a range of designs, made from concrete and natural materials, in a choice of hand-applied textures and colours, from Bone White and Parchment to Carbon, Bronze and Rust. The Bow in Extra Small, shown here, costs £802.80 — www.torcpots.com

Double duty

Originally conceived as a planter, the Discus also makes a great water bowl. Made of glass-reinforced concrete and shown here in White, planters from Urbis Design are available from your garden designer, priced to order — www.urbisdesign.co.uk

Classically decorative

All pots from Vaso Toscano are handmade in Tuscany, including the classic Vaso con Frutta, £175, ideal, as its name suggests, for a citrus — www.vasotoscano.com

Grand elegance

Westland London collection of garden antiques currently includes this pair of large, late-19th- or early-20th-century Scottish urns in glazed stoneware, in the style of Campan marble. The pair costs £4,560 — www.westlandlondon.com

One off

Each hammered-finish Copper Parat, £600 from Wilstone, is a unique piece, its vintage charm making it an attractive addition to your garden — www.wilstone.com