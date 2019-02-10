Six of the most spectacular places in Britain to see ferns

Country Life's gardens editor Tiffany Daneff picks out some of the finest ferneries in Britain.

Beth Chatto Garden, Colchester, Essex

Excellent inspiration for planting combinations, with many fern varieties in The Long Shady Walk, Water Garden, Woodland Garden and north facing clay bank. Open all year for a full picture of habit throughout seasons. Excellent nursery with homegrown plants.

Dewstow Gardens, Monmouthshire

A madcap, fantastical world of grottoes, subterranean tunnels, ferneries and rock gardens. Built around 1893 by the eminent Victorian firm James Pulham & Son, the gardens were buried in WW2 then excavated and restored in 2000.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Attadale, Wester Ross, Scotland

Beautifully planted Scottish estate, stretching over 20 acres. It encompasses woodland, waterfalls, sculpture and a range of gardens, including a fern garden with tender plants housed in a space-age geodesic dome.

Trebah, Mawnan Smith, Cornwall

A classic subtropical garden packed with rhododendrons, magnolias and hydrangeas. Head for the Stumpery and Cascade for an array of ferns including unusual Australasian tree ferns.

Chelsea Physic Garden, Chelsea

The fern house and surrounding area houses an extensive collection of both hardy and tropical ferns, all displayed at waist level and clearly named. A good chance to swot up on the finer details of each variety.

www.chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk