Spring fever: Everything you need to get your garden ready for warmer seasons

Get the garden ready for the warmer months ahead with new furniture and accessories, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

Sow and sow

Useful for sowing sweet peas and beans that have a long root run, the reusable Root Coach, £25.95 for two four-cell blocks, is made from durable, ethically sourced rubber, from Bud to Seed — www.budtoseed.co.uk

In comfort

Kneel on it or sit on it, the tough waterproof canvas Garden Kneeler, complete with pocket and jute handle, is made to last for years. It costs £39, from Carrier Company — www.carriercompany.co.uk

Childhood dream

Cheeky Monkey designs and builds bespoke treehouses for children with optional rope bridge, castle turret, a bucket on a pulley and even a zip wire. Or they can make a garden hideaway or a glamping pod that all the family can enjoy. Prices from £15,000 — www.cheekymonkeytreehouses.com

Summer ready

Water and stain repellent, UV and chlorinated pool-water proof, the new outdoor scatter cushions from Indian Ocean includes this sunny Batam Orange design, £150, with bespoke sofa and lounger cushions available to match — www.indian-ocean.co.uk

Top seat

Adapted from an original at Saltram House on the banks of the River Plym in Devon, the Saltram garden bench is made from solid English oak with a sandblasted finish. It costs £3,360 for the small size shown here — www.jamb.co.uk

Best view

The Delta Outdoor Circle has a swivel base that turns to face the view of your choice. Finished in durable, soft WeatherWeave fabric, it costs £1,290, from Australian brand King, a new arrival to the UK — www.kingliving.co.uk

Boot in

These Japanese rubber-lined boots, £119 from Niwaki, have chunky soles for grip, steel toe caps and a soft hood at the top — www.niwaki.com

Hand care

Leather Pruning Gauntlet gloves, £54.95, with long suede cuffs, come in two sizes, from Sarah Raven — www.sarahraven.com

Four seasons

The new RHS Four Seasons bench, £4,199, is available in Spring, Summer, Autumn (shown here) and Winter designs, each with a different hand-carved insert. Made to order in FSC oak in Devon — www.sittingspiritually.co.uk

And… relax

The Deck Chair, £1,350, is hot zinc- and powder-coated in black, dark green, gunmetal or white, with sling available in Sunbrella outdoor fabric in four colourways, from The Heveningham Collection — www.heveningham.co.uk