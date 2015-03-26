Easter activity: gardening with your children

Watch your garden grow this Easter.

The bitter months of winter have finally come to an end and it is time to welcome the bees back from their frosty winter snooze. Daffodils and tulips have finally heralded the arrival of spring and youthful fountains of greenery are sprouting all around the classroom.

Earthworms are back and the woodpeckers are drumming, it is time to leave the tiddlywinks inside and start gardening. This Easter begin planting with your children and watch them learn about the different plant and food types. Children of today are not encouraged to explore the world of nature enough, but when given the chance they all enjoy outside independent adventures such as sowing seeds, planting vegetables and picking fruits. March especially is the perfect month to plant potatoes and other vegetables and taste the earthy flavour of your own home grown produce. The Easter school break lends itself to all kinds of gardening opportunities, whether it’s Gardening Club at school or the garden of your own home, it’s time to begin planting.

Pinewood School in Wiltshire are head of the game and have been busy with potato planting this season. Each year every child in the Pre-Prep takes part in the ‘Potato Challenge’ and enjoys planting, growing, harvesting and eating their potatoes. Younger children learn to wait patiently for the potatoes to produce enough shoots to ‘chit’, then to place them in special bags, waiting for signs of growth while also learning about the importance of water and light to make the potatoes grow. The experiences learned from gardening are cross-curricular; numeracy and literacy, presentation and interaction with others, as well as an increased sense of responsibility, self-esteem and confidence.

It’s time to watch the blackthorn blossom unfurl, step into the garden and let the magic begin.

