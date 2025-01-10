A Suffolk sitting room that’s a perfect example of how to bring joy and warmth

Interior designer Sean Symington was asked to add character to the sitting room of this Tudor farmhouse in Suffolk.

The owners of this house, who are based overseas, wanted to ensure the property would act as a haven that could comfortably accommodate their young family when they return to the UK for holidays. ‘Our vision was to create a classic country house without the formality, lifting the heavy woodwork and original beams with fresh colour and charming patterns that bring a sense of joy and warmth,’ explains interior designer Sean Symington, who was raised and educated in Canada before moving to the UK.

The house has a succession of interconnecting rooms and three staircases. A local architectural firm had already restored the property, including sanding down the wooden beams and replastering the walls.

‘Our aim with this sitting room was to make it seem as if the room had evolved over time, yet also have a youthful energy,’ explains Mr Symington.

‘We wanted to avoid too much symmetry, hence using different fabrics on the furniture and mixing up the scale of patterns. The colour scheme for the room comes from one of the sofa cushions, which includes teal blue, green and yellow—that was our starting point.’

The large botanical print on the left-hand sofa is by Lewis & Wood. Opposite is a green sofa and pale-yellow footstool, both covered in designs by Fermoie.

On the walls is Edward Bulmer’s plaster-pink Jonquil paint. A bespoke club fender offers extra perching space for when the family entertains, upholstered in a fabric by Soane.

Floor lamps from Vaughan provide much of the light. Other pieces, such as the drop-leaf Georgian side table and set of green plates, were sourced at local auctions.

Sean Symington — 07918 080355; www.seansymington.com