Exquisite ideas to make the most of outdoor living this summer

Furniture and accessories to enhance your garden, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Sit comfortably, live the dream
The Mayfair 230cm (90in) oval dining table has an easy-to-clean safety-glass top and comes with eight dining armchairs, £3,799, as a versatile outdoor entertaining solution, from Bridgman.
020–8804 7474; www.bridgman.co.uk
Snuggling up in the sunshine
Designed for relaxing à deux, the Double chaise longue from The Heveningham Collection is shown here finished in black, with a Sunbrella Antique Beige cushion, £5,635.
01424 838483; www.heveningham.co.uk
A wraparound garden room
Complete with wrap-around veranda with braced oak posts and beams, this summerhouse is designed as a multifunctional space to enjoy on warm days. A similar bespoke building would cost about £90,000, excluding groundworks, from Oakwrights.
01432 353353; www.oakwrights.co.uk
Garden party
The Vanessa table in Slate Grey can be extended to seat 10 (or condensed for six) and comes complete with 10 April chairs, £2,464.95, from Lazy Susan.
01243 684890; www.lazysusanfurniture.co.uk
Light a fire
Enjoy the warmth and a spectacular view of the fire from the Clean Burn XL outdoor wood burner, £4,749, which comes complete with a detachable log store, from Chesneys.
020–7627 1410; www.chesneys.co.uk
An outdoor kitchen that’s solid as a rock
One of a new generation of ultra-compact stone surfaces, Dekton is abrasion and impact resistant with almost zero porosity, making it ideal for outdoor areas. Dekton Orix, from £400m sq, is used here for the alfresco kitchen countertop and flooring, by Cosentino.
www.cosentino.com
*Magnificent walled garden not included
Inspired by the Regency metalwork found in the famous spa town, the Cheltenham round table, £1,770, has a steel frame with a galvanised matt-grey finish and granite top, shown with matching carver chairs with showerproof cushions, £400 each, from Neptune.
01793 934011; www.neptune.com
The mighty oak made mighty comfortable
Made of oak from managed British woodlands, the Amity seat, from £2,520, has been launched by Gaze Burvill to mark the company’s 30th anniversary. For each of the first 100 seats sold, Gaze Burvill will donate £100 to Action Oak, which seeks to protect Britain’s native oak trees from disease through scientific research.
01420 588444; www.gazeburvill.com
