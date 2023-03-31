Fantastic lights and where to find them

Amelia Thorpe shines a light on the latest lighting designs.

Switch up

The Invisible Lightswitch from Forbes & Lomax is designed to allow wallpaper or paint to show through: the 1 Gang Invisible Dolly switch with Brass toggle costs £54.56.

020–7738 0202; www.forbesandlomax.com

Crafted style

From the Arts-and-Crafts Collection, inspired by the designs of the architect and designer William Arthur Smith Benson, the Venetia double-arm wall light in Antique Brass with Porcelain pleated silk shade costs £1,800 from Hector Finch.

020–7731 8886; www.hectorfinch.com

Antique inspiration

The Ring table lamp, hand-turned in walnut, £780, is inspired by a 19th-century candlestick, shown with a 16in Cream card shade, £180, both from Julia Boston.

020–7610 6783; www.juliaboston.com

Tactile piece

The Roxy floor lamp is finished in hand-applied Red Gesso, £1,439, from Julian Chichester.

020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com

Starry night

The tiny handmade holes in the bone-china shade of the Alma pendant light, £489, glow like stars when the light is on. The striking design, shown here in Coral colourway, is the result of a collaboration between Original BTC and interior designer Beata Heuman.

020–7351 2130; www.originalbtc.com

Geometric form

The Braque I table lamp in a white plaster finish, £1,900, takes its inspiration from Cubist design. It is shown here with a 20in Tapered Drum shade, £240, both Paolo Moschino.

020–7730 8623; www.paolomoschino.com

Colour burst

Guaranteed to add a pop of joyful colour to even the darkest corner, the Olly table lamp, £89, is shown here with the 35cm (13¾in) Crimson Chevrons shade, £65, from Pooky.

020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com)

Best hanging lanterns

French hanging lantern in brass and painted in Farrow & Ball Light Blue gloss, £3,336, Charles Edwards.

020–7736 8490; www.charlesedwards.com

Gwyn brass hanging lantern in Antique Brass finish, £4,560, Jamb.

020–7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk

Axford copper and glass lantern in Verdigris finish, £1,749, Vaughan.

020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com