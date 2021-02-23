Fine fireplace surrounds and accessories to bring extra warmth to your fire

Amelia Thorpe picks some of the finest fireplace surrounds and accessories for your home.

The end of winter might seem an odd time to think about a fire; actually, though, it’s the ideal time. If you don’t get around to ordering until you actually need it in Autumn, you’ll be lucky to get it delivered and installed in time for Christmas. Get it sorted out now and you can choose at your leisure, and any work (for installing flues etc) can be done while the weather is drier.

But what should you go for if you don’t yet have one? Our round up of hte best log burners is an ideal place to start— and if you’re not sure whether you want a log burner or open fire, read our ‘grate debate’ (ho ho) on open fires v wood-burning stoves.

Once you have your fire set up, you’ll want accessories to really make the most of it. Here’s some suggestions to get you started.

Flint and Portland stone unearthed by ‘the Indiana Jones of stone’

Something of an Indiana Jones in the world of decorative stone, Steve Charles is renowned for seeking out natural materials and using them creatively. Now, he has joined forces with Chesneys to create The Selborne fire surround, which features innovatively sliced, veneered and polished panels of English flintstone, framed in Portland stone.

£4,500 from www.chesneys.co.uk

Cast in style

Haddonstone offers a selection of fireplaces, including this Baroque design inspired by the work of English architect and Restoration dramatist Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726). The Vanbrugh is available in a selection of colours, including Portland, shown here.

£1,645.40 from www.haddonstone.com

Inspired by the past

Jamb has added this reproduction Irish Regency column chimneypiece, carved in solid Italian Bardiglio marble and called the Nesfield, to its collection of antique and reproduction fireplace designs.

£9,000 from www.jamb.co.uk

Grate stuff

This fire grate from Jim Lawrence in matt black is hand forged using blacksmithing techniques unchanged for generations.

£219.20 from www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

A former monastery fireplace, now for sale in England

This 18th-century Italian Gothic travertine fireplace once adorned a room in a monastery in Puglia; it’s now seeking a new owner, via Renaissance London.

£18,000 from www.renaissancelondon.com

Why have a log basket when you can have a log bag?

Rose Uniacke’s Large Square basket in Black Jute is ideal for holding a stash of logs close to the fire.

£150 from www.roseuniacke.com

A Classical-style Georgian surround

This Georgian Statuary and Brocatelle marble chimneypiece is a rare find, inlaid with a Greek key design on the frieze and featuring a finely carved tablet depicting a goddess holding a cornucopia brimming with fruit, including a pineapple, which was something of a luxury in 18th-century Britain.

£69,600 from www.westlandlondon.com