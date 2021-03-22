Trending:

Five floral print fabrics and wallpapers to bring graceful presence to your house

Amelia Thorpe

Designers have turned to herbaceous borders and hedgerows to find inspiration for new fabrics and wallpapers, says Amelia Thorpe.

Off the blocks

Designed in Sussex by Molly Mahon and hand-blocked in Rajasthan, Berry cotton/linen mix, £138 per m, is from the new Greencombe collection, a joyful celebration of Nature’s bounty. 01342 825700; www.mollymahon.com

Wallflowers

Neisha Crosland has produced the Espalier fabric and wallpaper collection for Schumacher, including Queen Fruit chintz in Jade, £144 per m, inspired by Elizabethan embroidery and mangosteen fruit.
020–4532 0960; www.fschumacher.com

Flower power

Floral stylist Willow Crossley, known for her wild and whimsical arrangements of seasonal flowers, has joined forces with Barneby Gates to create Botanica wallpaper in Ivory, £108 per 10m roll, printed in England using traditional techniques.
01672 560240; www.barnebygates.com

Barneby Gates wallpaper. Photo credit: Ben Phillips

Fruit of the loom

Artist Sophie Coryndon has collaborated with Soane Britain co-founder Lulu Lytle to create Strawberry Crown, inspired by an 18th-century silk-cut fabric at Ham House. Hand-printed on Ivory linen and shown here in Belladonna colourway, it costs £270 per m.
020–7730 6400; www.soane.com

Climbing high

Dorset-based artist and illustrator Fee Greening used dip pen and ink to create her magical design for Climbing Curios, £140 per 10m roll of wallpaper, from Common Room.
07900 006309; www.commonroom.co

 