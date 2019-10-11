Trending:

Transforming a space with paints and wallpapers, from natural hues to velvety bold colours

Amelia Thorpe rounds up the latest wallpapers and paint colours.

The Fabric Collective (pictured above) is a textile lover’s treasure trove, filled with hand-blocked and screen-printed natural fabrics by designers including Penny Morrison, Inchyra, Rapture & Wright and Lake August. This month sees the opening of its wallpaper studio at its shop at 9, Langton Street, Chelsea, SW10, devoted to paper designs by its talented designers

Annie Sloan

Annie Sloan’s velvety, ultra-matt chalk paints designed to work well on furniture without priming or sanding. New additions include Oxford Navy, inspired, says Annie, by ‘the ink of generations of students’ fountain pens’, and a deep Athenian Black. The armoire here shows both shades mixed to create an ombré effect, lightened with Old White as the colour drifts to the top, with half-height wall in Oxford Navy. From £5.95 for 120ml.

Little Greene paint pink

New from Little Greene is Intelligent Satinwood, a water-based, completely washable wood paint with a 30%–35% sheen level, suitable for painting kitchen cabinets and wooden furniture. It’s shown here in Flint 236, £72 for 2.5 litres, and is also available in a full range of other Intelligent washable finishes.

Neptune HR Ink paint colour

Neptune’s new navy, so dark it’s almost black, provides a dramatic backdrop or a dash of bold contrast to a lighter colour. £38 for 2.5 litre matt emulsion, from Neptune.

Susie Watson HR new paint and wallpaper

Susie Watson Designs’ collection of gentle paint colours includes Warm Seas, which blends well with linen, wood and other natural hues. £32 for 2.5 litres water-based emulsion.

Angie Lewin

Artist Angie Lewin is known for her exquisite prints, inspired by the natural flora of the British Isles. Clover wallpaper in Mid-Blues, £66 per 10m roll, is based on a linocut design, printed in the UK using water-based inks and paper from sustained forests. Find them at St Jude’s.