Injecting colour, pattern and character into a once-plain sitting room

Books, art and textiles transformed a once-characterless space into a warm, inviting sitting room.
When interior designer Lonika Chande and her husband bought this Victorian former railway worker’s cottage in north-west London, it was in good condition, but had been stripped of any architectural detail. ‘It was a sweet house, but lacked original features,’ explains the decorator, who is known for her warm schemes imbued with saturated colour and interesting patterns.
One of the first things she did was apply panelling on the walls and restore a fire surround to create a focal point. Both are painted in a warm neutral.
Next, she added colourful textiles. ‘I don’t like anything to match, so have deliberately chosen different shapes of furniture and upholstered pieces in varying materials here,’ she explains. The two-seater armless sofa is upholstered in Dans la Forêt by Décors Barbares, via Tissus d’Hélène. Opposite, the main sofa is covered in paprika-coloured linen from C&C Milano.
Much of the art was sourced from London’s Portobello market or early-morning visits to Kempton and Sunbury antique markets in Surrey. The Arts-and-Crafts-inspired console, which provides extra storage space — was found on eBay. ‘I like having a table behind the sofa, as it’s a perfect place to put lamps or piles of books.’
The lights have either been collected by the family or found at online auctions, whereas the battered brass jug was once owned by her mother, the artist Lucy Dickens. As the house faced directly onto the street, privacy was a concern. The café curtains are made in plain linen by Tinsmiths.
Lonika Chande — 020–7627 0472; www.lonikachande.com
