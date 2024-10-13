Say no to boring walls: Six choices of paint and paper which will get people talking

Amelia Thorpe picks out some glorious alternatives to just painting everything white.

On the map

The Srinagar Map wallpaper collection is based on an exquisite shawl from the V&A archive, embroidered for Queen Victoria in the late 1800s. It shows a map of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, and is reproduced as a life-size print — shown here as a Maxi 3m by 2.68m panel in Garland colourway, £543.

01453 878517; www.lewisandwood.co.uk

Reading room

The rich colours and bookish inspiration of End Paper wallpaper in Red and Green, £195 per 10m roll from Mulberry Home, make it well suited to a library or study.

01202 266700; www.gpjbaker.com

Tranquil choice

Recommended videos for you

This soothing shade of green, Eucalyptus, creates a calm backdrop to balance richer hues, £45 for 2.5L emulsion, from Susie Watson Designs.

0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Outer space

Benjamin Moore’s Aura Exterior paint is a multi-surface outdoor option. Selected for renovations on the National Trust’s Slindon estate in West Sussex, it costs £39 per 0.94L.

01753 575756; www.benjaminmoorepaint.co.uk

Twice as nice

Paint and wallpaper house Little Greene introduces ‘Double Drenching’, its name for painting two or more related colours on all surfaces to create confident impact. Here, walls painted in Yellow Pink, ceiling in Middle Buff, window in Affogato and cabinetry in Bassoon produce a layered look of mustard and caramel hues for creative wow. Prices from £57.50 for 2.5L of Absolute Matt Emulsion.

0845 880 5855; www.littlegreene.com

Debut collection

Admired for her ability to combine antiques and contemporary pieces to create rooms with layered elegance, interior designer Rita Konig has produced her first ever collection of wallpapers and fabrics. The range includes Olive wallpaper, £165 per 4.11m roll, inspired by an 18th-century design, available from Schumacher.

020–4532 0960; www.schumacher.co.uk