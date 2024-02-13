Five shining examples of how to light a country house in exquisite style

The latest lamps and lighting accessories, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

When it comes to choosing lighting, choose carefully — and think about what you really need.

It’s a lesson our interiors editor Giles Kime learned the hard way, advising people to ‘seriously question the need for overheard lighting’ in his article ‘10 things I wish I’d known about doing up old houses before I started‘.

‘The chances are you might not need any at all,’ says Giles. ‘In most cases, your money will be better invested in plenty of low-level light in the form of table lamps and floor lamps that are significantly easier on the eye and create a pleasing atmosphere.’

The examples below show a range of options, from lamps to uplighters — and a magnificent low-hanging pendant which shows that now and again, light that comes from above is still the best choice.

The Humbug lamp

A lamp that will brighten even the gloomiest of corners, thanks to its cheerful design. It costs £295 and is shown here with the Humbug Straight Empire paper shade, £195, both from the NIX collection.

Hang time

Designed as a contemporary take on a candelabra, the Hanover pendant in Bronze, £625, features six tapered shades on an elegant frame.

Global appeal

Around the globe Jamb’s collection of elegant globe lanterns includes the Mulberry Globe, £2,880, with its ‘shackle’ top.

Kooky Pooky

Light gently ripples through the alabaster panels of the Cyrus wall light, large, £224, and its Antiqued Brass frame finish adds a soft warmth to the design.

Reading matters

Reading matter The Argo Flexi floor light in Antique Brass, £3,100, has a reeded rope column and flexible arm with shade, ideal for beside a reading chair. It is made in Hastings in East Sussex by Soane.

