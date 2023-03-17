Get two free tickets for the National Homebuilding & Renovating Show

The National Homebuilding & Renovating Show takes place at the NEC Birmingham on 23-26 March, and Country Life readers can attend for free.

From the latest products to expert Masterclasses, the National Homebuilding & Renovating show is the place to go to for anyone considering renovating their home — and Country Life readers are able to sign up for two free tickets. Just follow this link to sign up for your two free tickets for the show.

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners over the years have found a visit to the show one of the most important days of their extension, improvement or self-build projects. You can meet the designers, experts, builders and suppliers who will help you create the home of your dreams.

Whether you’re building or renovating, extending or remodelling your home, here are some highlights you won’t want to miss:

Hundreds of exhibitors to see

Embarking on a building project can be a daunting task, so our exhibitors will be on hand to demonstrate their products and give you ideas for your project. Touch, see and compare the latest products.

Live talks on stage

Take a seat in one of the three theatres to hear industry experts sharing their knowledge and deliver seminars and masterclasses on topics to help bring your project to life. There is everything from planning advice, to interior design ideas and tips on designing a green home, as well as much more.

New Home Energy Focus

Theatre sessions and eco-energy focused experts at the Advice Centre will help you improve the efficiency of your home. There’s no better place to figure out your home energy goals.

Free one-to-one advice

The Advice Centre offers a free 15-minute session with experts, planners and architects to help get your project on track – whether you’re kickstarting your project or mid-way through.

Learn tricks of the trade

Ex-tradesmen at the our Tricks of the Trade stage present tips on working with tradesmen, as well as live demonstrations on how to hang a door, how to skim plaster and more.

Get your two free tickets for the show here.

After the National Homebuilding & Renovating Show at the NEC, Birmingham, in March 2023, the next show will take place at the SEC in Glasgow on 20-21 May 2023. Find out the dates for this year’s shows here.