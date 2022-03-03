The Homebuilding & Renovating Show: everything you need to know ahead of the March event

From the latest products to expert Masterclasses, the show is the place to go to for anyone considering renovating their home — and you can take advantage of a special Country Life offer.

The National Homebuilding & Renovating Show makes its long-awaited return to the NEC Birmingham on 24-27 March. Whether you’re building or renovating, extending or creating that all-important home office, here are some highlights you won’t want to miss!

See, touch and compare the latest products

Browse, touch and compare thousands of products and services from over 400 exhibitors, and meet the experts behind them.

3 Theatres

Home Improvement, Masterclass and Self-Build – take a seat in one of our Theatres to hear industry experts sharing their knowledge and deliver seminars and masterclasses on topics to help bring your project to life. From planning advice, to interior design ideas, designing a green home and much more.

Take advantage of one-on-one consultations with experts

The Advice Centre offers a free 15-minute session with an expert to help get your project on track – whether you’re yet to get started or you’ve hit a few bumps in the road.

Tricks of the Trade Stage

Watch their live demonstrations on everything you need to know about DIY, from how to fit laminate and engineered flooring, hanging a door to plastering the wall.

A whole host of inspiration

Embarking on a build or renovation project can be a daunting task, but you will find everything you need to feel energised and prepared to get started or complete those unfinished ventures at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show.

And the best bit…

We’re offering you two FREE tickets worth £36!*

Simply visit the special Country Life ticket offer page at the show website, enter your details and we will see you there.

*Ticket offer expires at 3pm on 24 March 2022. Saving based on one-day full-price tickets for two people. Children under 16 go free.