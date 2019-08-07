Ikat patterns, full of Eastern promise, and worthy of consideration for an English home

Ikat-inspired patterns aren't for every taste, or indeed every room — but where they work, they can work wonders. Amelia Thorpe shares some ideas.

Some human works last for centuries, or even millennia. Ancient pottery, carvings from Greece, India and China and even pre-historic cave paintings survive through the years and give us plentiful clues as to their origin.

Textiles, however, simply don’t have that durability, and as such nobody really knows where ikat patterns originally come from. There’s no doubt that they have a long history across Asia for example (the word ‘ikat’ itself is Indonesian) but then again the same type of cloth was known in Pre-Columbian South America.

What we do know is that the basic technique is the same everywhere: by turns dyeing yarn, then weaving it, then dyeing it again to create ever-more elaborate patterns.

Modern designers are still being inspired by these patterns — here are ten objects which draw on the tradition and which could fit your home.

Heraldic linen Ikat, 18cm (7in), straight empire pendant shade, £49, Pooky — www.pooky.com

Ramati Indigo throw, $149 (about £119), John Robshaw (00 1 212 594 6006; www.johnrobshaw.com

Ikat Bolster cushion, £130, The Rug Company — www.therugcompany.com

Dahan cushion cover, £48, OKA — www.oka.com

Voyage en Ikat tea cup and saucer, sold as set of two, £500 — www.hermes.com

Ekat Fashion rug, £8,820, Knots Rugs — www.knotsrugs.co.uk

Aurelia chair in Volcano Paradise fabric, £475, Andrew Martin — www.andrewmartin.co.uk

Self Whiteous lamp base, medium, £295, pleated-silk shade, £180, Rosanna Lonsdale — www.rosannalonsdale.com

Ikat Tamsin dining chair, £118, Anthropologie — www.anthropologie.com

Georgian-style stool, £820 plus fabric, David Seyfried — www.davidseyfried.com