Beautiful windows and accessories, from hand-carved stone mullions to cast iron handles

Everything you need for beautiful windows, selected by Amelia Thorpe





Traditional style

In this project by Yiangou Architects, a bank of bronze casement windows, with mock leaded lights fixed with a traditional bead, are set within hand-carved stone mullions.

Similar 700mm by 500mm windows from £350, Architectural Bronze Casements — www.bronzecasements.com

Look smart

A cast stone window surround will add a smart finishing touch, as this Bulls-eye design suggests, from Haddonstone.

£134.40 from www.haddonstone.com

Good view

Cassetta Finestra terracotta window boxes could be filled with herbs, trailing geraniums or petunias for a summer display. Available in four sizes from Italian Terrace.

£115 each from www.italianterrace.co.uk

Hidden idea

This Spring Sash window is operated by a hidden spring, concealed inside a pocket, so that the mechanics are not visible. All windows are bespoke, with cost for a similar design about £3,050, including installation and guarantees.

Around £3,050 from www.jackbrunsdon.co.uk

By hand

Made in Suffolk using traditional metalworking techniques, the Monkey Tail window latch in Matt Black, is designed for casement windows and is available in right- and left-handed versions.

£18 from www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Eye catching

Purple verbena mixed with trailing grey and white plants would look spectacular against the zinc-plated steel of this Window Box by Sarah Raven.

£52.50 for a large size, 20cm by 90cm by 20cm, from www.sarahraven.com

Flush fit

The aluminium framing on the bespoke Sieger Legacy Conservation Rooflight System has a minimal and flush exterior appearance, making it useful for listed and heritage buildings. The inner frame can be concealed within the building fabric to create a frameless effect when seen from the interior.

£2,160 sq m from www.iqglassuk.com