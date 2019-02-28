10 breathtakingly pretty conservatories, orangeries and greenhouses to suit any home

Whether you've got the space for a glorified window box or a minor concert venue, Amelia Thorpe has something to fit the bill.

The Victorian Lodge by Hartley Botanic

This model is painted in The Cotswold, one of the company’s own colours. All made to order, price on application – www.hartley-botanic.co.uk

The Garden Music Room by English Heritage Buildings

The model here was built for intimate concerts in an English country garden setting, but all manner of uses are catered for in these beautiful oak-framed buildings. From £37,000 – www.ehbp.com

Seasoned Oak Orangery by Prime Oak

Built and tiled to match the house this example has a glazed roof lantern to allow the light to pour in. From £36,000 – www.primeoak.co.uk

Rosemary Victorian Glasshouse by Griffin Glasshouses

Griffin have designed these charming 19th-century style greenhouses with the help of the National Gardens Scheme, targeting keen gardeners – the price includes a donation to the NGS. From £24,250 – www.griffinglasshouses.com

Bespoke conservatory by Marston & Langinger

The beauty of the building itself will be even further enhanced when you’ve found the plants to make the most of it, as in this example. From £2,500 per square metre – www.marstonandlanginger.com

The Patio Glasshouse by Hartley Botanic

For those without the space (or inclination) to have a full-size greenhouse, these come in a range of colours including ruby red. £1,200 – www.hartley-botanic.co.uk

Conservatory Living Room by Vale Garden Houses

It needn’t be ‘just’ a place for tending plants and reading the paper – your conservatory can be an integral, everyday part of your living space. Price on application – www.valegardenhouses.co.uk

Bespoke Orangery by Westbury Garden Rooms

Semi-glazed walls and a roof lantern help this example blend in very well with the rest of the house. From £45,000 – www.westburygardenrooms.com

Oak Greenroom by Oakwrights

A sun-filled living space, made with fine timber and a pitched roof to help it match the house. From £2,500 per square metre – www.oakwrights.co.uk

White-painted timber orangery by David Salisbury

Fitting in with the listed house was very important in this design, which includes four sets of French doors. From £40,000 – www.davidsalisbury.com