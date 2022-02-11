Nine of the best potting sheds and potting tables

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the best posh potting sheds on the market.

Crane

The Blickling is from the National Trust range of sheds by Crane Garden Buildings, made to order in Norfolk. It comes complete with a log store and is available in a palette of six natural hues and four different sizes.

From £4,199 — www.cranegardenbuildings.co.uk

Forest Garden

Handmade to order in smooth-planed Redwood lap boards with a roof of Canadian Red Cedar shingles, the Forest Retreat shed, 6ft by 4ft, is shown here in Moss Green.

£3,801, from Forest Garden — www.forestgarden.co.uk

Gabriel Ash

Half shed, half greenhouse, The Grand Grow & Store, 13ft by 12ft, is made from Western Red Cedar and offers ample storage and growing space.

From £7,007, from Gabriel Ash — www.gabrielash.com

Griffin

Known for its bespoke greenhouses, made in Hampshire, Griffin Glasshouses can produce a custom solution to your specifications.

This three-quarter span design would cost £27,000, including installation — www.griffinglasshouses.com

Hartley Botanic

Award-winning greenhouse specialist Hartley Botanic also offers sturdy bench-height staging and potting shoes, designed to make potting up easier and more efficient, and available in a range of 15 colours.

Prices on application — www.hartley-botanic.co.uk

Philip Hall

Norfolk-based family-run firm Philip Hall specialises in timber buildings made to last, including its Posh Sheds, handmade to order in sustainably sourced Scandinavian redwood.

Prices from £780 — www.philiphalltimber.co.uk

The Posh Shed Co

The Putney is the latest design from The Posh Shed Company. It can accommodate an optional veranda and rear storage, and is shown here in Forget Me Not Blue.

£11,718 for the 8ft by 6ft 6in size — www.theposhshedcompany.co.uk

Wilstone

This galvanised-steel Potting Table comes complete with a section of worktop made from reclaimed teak, which slides open to reveal a cunning compost store.

£285 from Wilstone — www.wilstone.com

Garden Trellis

From the Wooden Shed Range by The Garden Trellis Co, the Traditional shed is handmade in Essex.

From £1,670 — www.gardentrellis.co.uk