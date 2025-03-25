Reader Event: Why Sir John Soane matters
On March 10, Country Life's Giles Kime hosted an event that explored the legacy of the great architect Sir John Soane, featuring a panel discussion that included Will Gompertz, Maria Speake, and Hector and Emma Finch.
The Hector Finch showroom at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour was the setting for an event that was one of the many highlights of London Design Week.
Panellists described how the architect’s visionary approach to space, light and antiquity demonstrated in his design for the Sir John Soane’s Museum has inspired generations of architects and designers and laid the foundations for modernism.
Will Gompertz, former BBC arts editor who is now Director of the Sir John Soane’s Museum, described the building and its contents as an example of Gesamtkunstwerk, the term that describes works of art that combine a variety of artistic disciplines to create a single coherent entity.
The Hector Finch showroom 301, Design Centre East, Lots Road, London SW10 0XE — 020-7731 8886, www.hectorfinch.com
