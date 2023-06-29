Seven slices of interior inspiration for summer, from lazy lounging to a masterclass with a legend

Looking for fresh ideas to get you thinking differently? Amelia Thorpe picks out some bold pieces, bright ideas and more ways to find inspiration.

Weaver Green’s summer siesta

Designed for lazing away a sunny afternoon, the Toulouse Blue Stripe hammock, £199 from Weaver Green, is made from recycled plastic bottles. Machine washable, hardwearing, water and mould resistant, it can be left outside all summer long.

www.weavergreen.com

Molly Mahon’s power of print

For a burst of sunshine, try this framed limited-edition Bloomsbury Yellow cotton paper print, £84, by Molly Mahon, queen of block printing in joyful colours.

www.mollymahon.com

Ben Pentreath’s nostalgic touch

There’s something comforting about the plump shape and nostalgic words (including ‘Please return to casting shop’ on the reverse) on the Flowers of Burleigh Casters jug, £300, handmade in England, from Pentreath & Hall.

www.pentreath-hall.com

Contemporary craft by Another Country

Another Country has a new showroom in Dorset at Unit 5, Chaldicott Barns, Shaftesbury, showcasing its contemporary and sustainable wood furniture inspired by British country, Shaker, Scandinavian and Japanese design.

www.anothercountry.com

Paper style by Hare’s Tail

Fast earning a reputation for decorative hand-block printed fabrics, Hare’s Tail is now launching its first collection of wallpapers, printed in the UK on textured paper to echo the soft hues of the fabric collection. Lucy’s India in Cherry, £220 per 10m roll, is shown here.

www.harestail.co.uk

Nina Campbell’s Design masterclass

Fans of Nina Campbell will be pleased to know that online learning platform Create Academy now offers A Definitive Guide to Decorating, her first-ever course, in which she shares more than half a century of decorating experience. With more than four hours of video lessons, it costs £147.

www.createacademy.com

Bold and beautiful by Kelling Home

Upholstered in embroidered suzani fabric from Uzbekistan and trimmed in bullion fringe, the Tashkent sofa, £4,650 from Kelling Home, is designed to add exuberant character and impact to any space.

www.kellinghome.com