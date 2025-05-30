The beauty’s in the detail: How English stone specialist Artorius Faber helped to bring Country Life's Chelsea stand to life
When the interior designer Isabella Worsley conceived Country Life's ‘Outdoor Drawing Room’ at last week’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, she worked with English stone specialist Artorius Faber to create bespoke architectural features including windows, a chimneypiece, a water trough and floor sourced from its own quarry in Dorset.
The timeless feel of Country Life's stand owed much to the bespoke architectural features created by Artorius Faber, the stone specialist with a reputation for the quality of its craftsmanship, the techniques it employs and the quality of its English stone. On the stand at Chelsea — Country Life's first in 28 years — these included a stone floor, a chimneypiece, a water trough and window architraves with a classic, Italianate feel that were created to Isabella Worsley’s design.
‘Stone creates a real sense of permanence,’ said the designer. ‘Too often, newly designed spaces can feel transitory, but so many visitors to the stand commented on its timeless feel. It also plays a vital role in creating a seamless join between inside and out, and these elements really framed the space beautifully.’
‘The possibilities of bespoke are transformative, as well as endless,’ she says. The process was also truly collaborative, allowing her to combine her own design skills and ideas with Artorius Faber’s depth and breadth of expertise in working with stone and bringing it to life. She says that visiting Artorius Faber in Somerset and understanding those possibilities — both the nature of the stone and the craft skills on offer — greatly influenced the design.
The process allowed her to achieve the classical proportion required. ‘It’s not only the craftsmanship that is so intrinsic to the success of the finished product, but also the technical understanding.’ This allowed her to create a look that is sufficiently pared back so that it doesn’t overwhelm other elements and also achieves a finish that feels appropriate and not too ‘crisp’.
The designer believes that beautifully worked stone architectural features lend a rhythm to the space that elevates it far above the ordinary — a quality that 18th- and 19th-century architects really understood — and thankfully, many of the elements they designed, such as chimneypieces, survive to this day, even if the houses didn’t. ‘In the 21st century, it’s wonderful that this amazing amount of detail can be used to bring a space to life in a considered and coherent way — and to ensure that it is fit for purpose,’ she says. While it’s well suited to a classic look, it also offers the potential to bring texture and richness to more pared-back contemporary spaces. She believes, too, that it is a fantastic investment in the future.
She adds that because English stone has such a distinctive character when compared with other stones such as marble, it can be used to create spaces that have a real sense of place. ‘Apart from the obvious benefits of sourcing locally, the design has a real sense of appropriateness, thanks to its colour, texture and also the fact that it’s an integral part of our landscape and built environment.’
