The transformation of an old office into a family kitchen at this fine Georgian townhouse in Bath

Simple joinery and subtle lighting have dispelled the institutional feeling of former offices in Bath, put together by Nicola Harding & Co.

When she was asked to transform a Georgian townhouse that had been used as university offices, interior designer Nicola Harding set out to eradicate all traces of its past and create a family home. The original kitchen would have been in the basement, but the decision was made to move it to the raised ground floor. A simple cupboard design from Plain English was chosen to ‘work seamlessly with the interior architecture without being a pastiche’.

New and old are clearly distinguished: ‘We wanted to be clear about what was original — including the cornicing — and what was new, such as the cabinetry.’ The latter is painted in Summerset Mauve, whereas the work table is in Post Modern Mauve, both by Pure & Original. The walls are in Setting Plaster by Farrow & Ball, one of the designer’s favoured hues.

A carefully considered approach was taken to lighting. ‘We wanted it to be low key, so there are no recessed spotlights. Instead, we opted for throwing light into certain areas. If you light a whole room at night, it can feel inhospitable. This way, you create a warmer atmosphere.’

The vintage brass and aluminium wall chart lights came from Felix Lighting Specialists. Above the work table are original 1960s pendant factory lights that were sourced in Hungary through Cornwall-based vintage-lighting dealers Skinflint Lighting.

The wooden floors were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Slipper White, with a gloss finish maximising all the available light. As were many of the pieces in the house, the bar stool was sourced through antique dealer and designer Christopher Howe.