How to use pieces from around the world to create a fine English bedroom

Designer Sophie Paterson explains how she used influences from around the world to transform the master bedroom of a town house in Chelsea.

At an early age, Sophie Paterson gained a deep understanding of houses, thanks to a peripatetic upbringing in a succession of homes (her family notched up 12 in eight years).

After a degree in Spanish and business studies, a chance meeting with a developer kickstarted a career in interior design – and one recent example of her work is this master bedroom of a town house in Chelsea.

‘The project was unusual in that the client was very involved,’ explains Sophie. ‘The brief was for a look that wasn’t too “designed” and she wanted me to work with a few key pieces, including the four-poster Ralph Lauren bed that had been kept in storage for several years until it found the right home.’

Sophie used the large antique Persian rug as the starting point for both the style and colour of the scheme, which she built with layers of warm, neutral shades.

Another key piece was the armchair in a rich, honey-coloured leather by the Italian brand Poltrona Frau. The colour choice was ahead of the curve. ‘Now it’s become the colour that everyone’s talking about,’ she says, referring to the fact that Dulux has recently crowned the warm, ambery hue as the colour of 2019.

The lacquered finish on the bed is echoed in the high-gloss dressing table and stool by Graham & Green . And finally the bedside tables were designed to be tall enough for the bed, but also small enough to fit the space, and were made by Justin van Breda .

Sophie Paterson Interiors – see www.sophiepatersoninteriors.com or call 01372 462529

10 more objects to help you blend overseas touches in a very English home

Decorative ginger jar, medium, £74, Cowshed Interiors (01386 871323; www.cowshedinteriors.com)

Safari Boutique open wardrobe, £359, Houseology (0333 363 0330; www.houseology.com)

Kathryn’s candlestick, £428, Julian Chichester (020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)

Keraton carved four-poster bed, £1,995, Lombok (020–7736 5171; www.lombok.co.uk)

Shikari planter’s armchair, £735, Mufti (020–7243 4444; www.mufti.co.uk)

Misalaba ceramic stool, £175, OKA (0333 004 2042; www.oka.com)

Hampton Dove Grey console table, £795, Orchid (01962 841222; www.orchidfurniture.co.uk)

Tapered cabinet, large, £1,495, Shimu (0800 088 6800; www.shimu.co.uk)

Rattan Turkic lamp, £1,400; Coolie 18in shade in Coral Pink, £680, Soane Britain (020–7730 6400; www.soane.co.uk)

Octagonal Star table, large, £1,350, Vaughan (020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com)

Selected by Amelia Thorpe