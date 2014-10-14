The best art exhibitions to visit this October

From the Queen's Gallery in London to the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh, we list the best art exhibitions across the country to visit this autumn.

Fair Faces, Dark Places: Prints and Drawings by William Strang (1859-1921) at the Scottish National Gallery

EXHIBITIONS OPENING OCTOBER 2014:

Anarchy & Beauty: William Morris and His Legacy, 1860-1960 focusses on Morris’s far-reaching politics, thought and design. It explores the ‘art for the people’ movement initiated by William Morris and features many extraordinary loans, including portraits, furniture, books, banners, textiles and jewellery, and extends beyond Morris’s own death in 1896 to show how his radical ideas developed through the Edwardian decade, highlighting Patrick Geddes, Raymond Unwin and the Garden City Movement, and the ruralist revival of the 1920s and 1930s.

16 October 2014 – 11 January 2015.

National Portrait Gallery, St Martin’s Place, London W1

Rembrandt: The Final Years is an exhibition organised by the National Gallery in collaboration with the Rijksmuseum, focusing on the late works of Rembrandt and the renewed passion and depth that the artist found in his work in his final troubled years.

15 October 2014 -18 January 2015

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London W1

Fair Faces, Dark Places: Prints and Drawings by William Strang (1859-1921) is a selection of over 30 works on paper by the Scottish artist, who produced one of the most innovative and varied bodies of original etched work by any Scottish artist of the period. With fellow Scots D Y Cameron, Murihead Bone and James McBey (collectively known as ‘the Big Four’), he was instrumental in stimulating an international revial of original printmaking during the late 19th century and early 20th century. His subjects range from realist social scenes such as Despair (1889) to the truly fantastical, such as Grotesque (1897). He also illustrated many books and periodicals and his own Scots dialect ballads.

18 October 2014 – 15 February 2015

Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh EH2 2EL

0131 624 6200

West Country Meanderings – Richard Pikesley RWS, President of the New English Art Club, is holding a one-man show of his recent oils and watercolours, mostly landscapes and coastal subjects from south Devon and further west, including some painted on Dartmoor.

18 October to 5 November 2014

The Jerram Gallery, Half Moon Street, Sherborne, Dorset DT9 3LN

01935 815261

The Modern Lens; International Photography and the Tate Collection features more than 30 pioneering artists from across Europe, the Americas and Japan, this exhibition surveys the key developments in photography from the 1920s to the 1960s. The show presents many different strands of modernist art and explores its relationship to photography.

From 14 October 2014 – 10 May 2015

Tate St Ives, St Ives, Cornwall

Edmund Chamberlain and Sophie de Stempel – new paintings.

15 Oct to 7 November 2014

Browse & Darby, 19 Cork Street, London W1S 3LP

020 7734 7984

Through the Life of Philip Sutton RA – work from throughout his lifetime including over fifty oil paintings plus woodcuts, painted ceramics, limited edition books and more in a major selling show. Philip Sutton RA has moved to Bridport from Wales aged 85 and is still painting as hard as ever. On 7 November he will give a talk about his life and work. His paintings respond to the world with wonder and humour. From the very beginning at the Slade after the war, his work was full of bright colour, painted with a freedom and clarity.

18 October – 30 November 2014

Sladers Yard, West Bay, Bridport, Dorset DT6 4EL

01308 459511

James Lynch – There never was a finer day an exhibition of 18 paintings by the English Romantic painter, one of the small number of artists who use the Renaissance medium of egg tempera. This new collection of paintings celebrates the landscape of his native West Country; many are inspired by the haunting poetry of Edward Thomas.

15 October – 8 November 2014

Jonathan Cooper Park Walk Gallery, 20 Park Walk, London SW10 0AQ

020 7351 0410

Silent Partners; Artist and Mannequin from Function to Fetish showing the evolution of the artist and mannequin from the lay figure as a hidden studio tool in the Renaissance to the mannequin’s zenith in glamorous 19th century Paris and beyond. Includes paintings and drawings by Fra Bartolommeo, Cezanne, Gainsborough, Millais and Degas, as well as photographs by and of Surrealist artists such as Dali and Man Ray. Also on show are mannequins and lay figures themselves, including examples used by Sickert, Millais and possibly Hogarth.

14 October 2014 – 25 January 2015

Fitzwilliam Museum, Trumpington Street, Cambridge CB2 1RB

01223 332900

Gerhard Richter – this exhibition of over 40 of Richter’s new and recent works will inaugurate a new London gallery. As well as his ‘strip paintings’, which revisit ideas first employed in his late 1970s ‘128 Photographs of a Painting’ project, and ‘flow paintings’, the show includes a large glass sculpture and a selection of key earlier pieces.

14 October to 20 December 2014

Marian Goodman Gallery, 5-8 Lower John Street, London W1F 9DY

020 7099 0088

Emily Ault: Shotover Edge – resulting from a year painting in situ Shotover through the seasons, these paintings show the woodlands of Shotover near Oxford, an ancient hunting forest that dates back to the Doomsday book and is still a haven for old oaks, wild flowers and wildlife.

16 October – 16 November 2014

Art Jericho, 6 King Street, Oxford OX2 6DF

Boaz Vaadia: Sculpture – new work by the New York-based Israeli sculptor, consisting of 8 bronze and stone pieces, including his monumental bronze, basalt and bluestone Shallum, in which he explores the inherent relationship between man and earth. Since moving to New York in 1975, Vaadia has used the city as a medium, sourcing refuse slate, shingle, bluestone and boulders from the area surrounding his SoHo studio and using these natural materials with reverence; he has developed an intricate technique of carefully hand-carving layers of slate and his figures often allude to the art of antiquity. But many are named after Old Testament characters and set in meditative poses; his figures possess a profound spiritual quality.

14 October to 22 November 2014

Connaught Brown, 2 Albermarle Street, London W1S 4HD

020 7408 0362

Flora, Fauna and Found Objects: Renowned still life artists exhibiting in Cambridge

The Lynne Strover Gallery exhibits a selection of work from renowned still-life artists Judy Buxton, Arthur Neal, Emma Dunbar and Christine McArthur. The collection majors on colour from Dunbar’s vivid representations of India and Cornwall to McArthur’s reinterpretation of Scottish weather.

Until 15 November 2014

Lynne Strover Gallery, 23 High Street, Fen Ditton CB5 8ST

01223 295 264

David Forster: They came to hill which was all of gold: Painting Scotland

Winner of the 2013 Sunday Times Watercolour Competition, David Forster exhibits for the first time at the Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery. Depicting the fantastical in almost photographic quality, Forster’s work captures his native wilderness with vivid use of light and colour.

22 October until 8 November 2014

Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2NA

020 7436 4899

Marcus Hodge: Equestrian Journeys

Whilst portrait commissions have led him to paint many of the most distinguished Lords, Ladies and members of the gentry, Hodge’s work is more impressionist and abstract in this new exhibition as his attempts to capture the allusive quality of spontaneity. The collection of thirty paintings is inspired by Hodge’s travels in Rajasthan, Dubai, Monaco, and the Scottish Highlands.

22 October until 8 November 2014

The Osborne Studio Gallery, 2 Motcomb Street, London SW1X 8JU

020 7235 9667

Peter Brown: London to Paris en Route

Peter Brown’s cross-channel adventures are depicted in charcoal, oil and pastel landscapes of the two European neighbours. The collection features around seventy new canvasses that represent the spirit of British and French tourist hubs as well as romantic coastal scenes of Britain’s best-loved beaches.

22 October until 15 November 2014

Messum’s, 8 Cork Street, London, W1S 3LJ

020 7437 5545

Donald McGill: Original Postal Artwork

Celebrating life at its most unbuttoned, Donald McGill’s rumbustious cartoons are celebrated at the Chris Beetles Gallery. Comprised of over 100 picture postcards, the selling exhibition is highly recommended for collectors of cartoons and illustrations.

22 October until 8 November

Chris Beetles Gallery, 8 & 10 Ryder Street, St James’s, London SW1Y 6QB

020 7839 7551

Egon Schiele: The Radical Nude

The Courtauld Gallery unveils a series of electrifying nudes from prominent Austrian artist Egon Schiele. Assembled from both international and private collections, the exhibition celebrates Schiele’s short but urgent career as a leading light in Austrian Expressionism.

23 October 2014 until 18 January 2015

The Courtauld Institute of Art, Somerset House, Strand, London, WC2R 0RN

020 7848 2526

Twentieth Century Modern British Art from Private Collections

Osborne’s Modern British catalogues showcase a number of important collections from collectors globally. Included in this unique exhibition are Lynn Chadwick’s sculpture work, Keith Vaughan’s oils and Tony Cragg’s surrealist three-dimensional portraits.

23 October until 15 November 2014

Osborne Samuel LTD, 23A Bruton Street, London W1J 6QG

020 7493 7939

Giovanni Battista Moroni

The Royal Academy of Arts celebrates an unsung hero of Renaissance portraiture. The collection of Moroni’s work is the first to be exhibited in the UK and captures the era’s recognizable characters, from high society men to middle-class tradesmen in powerful naturalism.

25 October 2014 until 25 January 2015

The Royal Academy, The Sackler Wing, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, W1J 0BD

020 7300 8000

Simon Quadrat: The Unguarded Moment

Unique, surprising and desirable, Quadrat’s work appears in a rare solo exhibition. The paintings borrow from those of prominent 14th century artists whilst retaining their contemporary intrigue.

29 October until 14 November 2014

Panter & Hall, 11-12 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5LU

020 7399 9999

Grayson Perry: Who Are You?

A display of new works by the artists insterspersed with the 19th and 20th century collections of the National Portrait Gallery. Including a major tapestry, sculpture and pots, the focus is on the theme of identity – portraits of individuals, families and groups who are all trying to define who they are in modern Britain.

25 October until 15 March 2015

National Portrait Gallery, 2 St. Martin’s Place, London, WC2H OHA

020 7306 0055

Geoffrey Key

Displaying traits of Cubist painting, the new collection of Geoffrey’s Key’s work features boldly stylised depictions of commedia dell’arte stock characters. Set against recognizable London locations, Key’s pictures explore and contrast costumed fantasy, the modern urban and commercial culture.

29 October until 29 November 2014

Messum’s, 8 Cork Street, London, W1S 3LJ

020 7437 5545

No Foreign Land

Focusing on twentieth-century landscape painting, the exhibition explores the impact of travel on prolific Scottish artists. Documenting beautiful scenes from France to Egypt, this remarkable collection presents a detailed geographical context to the works of artists from Peploe to the Glasgow boys.

29 October 2014 until 14 February 2015

Flemming Collection, 13 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8DU

020 7042 5730

Women Fashion Power at The Design Museum

Comprised of vintage clothing, photography and archive footage, the exhibition serves as a tribute to women’s fashion and its role in defining and enhancing their status in society. Dame Vivienne Westwood, Kirty Wark and Hoan Burstein CBE are amongst the high-profile fashion figures contributing to this collection.

29 October 2014 until 26 April 2015

The Design Museum, Shad Thames, London SE1 2YD

020 7940 8787

Fleece to Fibre

The Fleming collection hosts a exhibition exploring the creation of the Large Tree Group Tapestry, a collaborative artwork that serves as a tribute to Victoria Crowe’s renowned painting of the same name. Handmade by the Dovecot Studios’ Master Weavers, the tapestry is a remarkable art piece, woven using only undyed wool from a wide range of sheep breeds.

29 October 2014 until 14 February 2015

The Fleming Collection, 13 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8DU

020 7042 5730

Handmade for Christmas

Leading figures in contemporary craft and design are brought together to showcase an inspired collection this winter. From bespoke jewellery to hand-blown glass, Handmade for Christmas celebrates both local and national talent and provides an opportunity for early (or late!) Christmas shopping.

31 October until 11 January 2015

The Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2PP

0114 278 2600

George Rowlett: Gardens and Flowers

With a predominant focus on gardens and flowers, George Rowlett’s exhibition at the Art Space Gallery is afresh with intense colour. Breaking from the scrutiny of traditional botanical painting, Rowlett’s garden subjects are visceral tributes to the natural world.

31 October until 28 November 2014

Art Space Gallery, 84 St. Peter’s Street, London N1 8JS

020 7359 7002

Across the Water – new works by the figurative painter Luke Martineau who is best know for his talent for capturing light on water. The show reflects his two years travels around Britain and the eastern seaboard of the USA.

Until 24 October 2014

Panter & Hall, 12 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5LU.

020 7399 9999

Julian Trevelyan RA: Etchings

Master of print making, Julian Trevelyan’s illustrious career is best represented in this remarkable exhibition that features a wide breadth of vibrant and colorful pieces.

Until 25 October 2014

Bohun Gallery, 15 Reading Road, Henley-on Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1AB

01491 576 228

National Open Art: 2014 Exhibition is an annual exhibition that prioritizes nurturing creative talent around England. Providing an equal platform for emerging artists and professionals to exhibit.

Until 25 October 2014

Somerset House Trust, South Building, Somerset House, Strand, London, WC2R 1LA

020 7845 4600

Dora Holzhandler: A Celebration features vibrant and decorative oil paintings, watercolours and pastels by the 86 year old painter, lovers embracing, beatific mothers and babies, picnicking families in settings such as Tunisia and St Ives.

Until 25 October 2014

Goldmark Gallery, Uppingham, Rutland

01572 821424

Jake Attree exhibits some of his paintings, pitures of trees, figures marching, buildings packed tight, roofscapes, in deep tones and earth colours, possessing an almost sculptural quality.

12 – 15 October 2014

Brian Sinfield Gallery, 127 The Hill, High Street, Burford, Oxfordshire OX18 4RE

01993 824464

Anthony Caro The Last Sculptures

Caro is one of the highly celebrated sculptors to date, this exhibition shows his later works where he starts to introduce Perspex in to his creations. Some resembling paintings from artists such as Cezanne. Until 25 October 2014

Annely Juda Fine Art , 4th Floor, 23 Dering Street London W1S 1AW

020 7629 7578

John Lowrie Morrison:Westlight-Northeastlight brings together the contrasting light and scenary of both the west and east coast of Scotland.

Until 26 October 2014

Duff House, Banff AB45 3SX

01261 818 181

Royal Society of Marine Artists Annual Exhibition 2014 with work by members alongside work selected from open submissions from artists across Britain and the world. The styles, choice of subject matter and medium vary enormously but the sea is always the main source of inspiration.

15 – 26 October 2014

Mall Galleries, The Mall, London SW1

Malevich

A retrospective on the work of the radical Russian abstract painter Kazimir Malevich (1879-1935), whose working life spanned one of the most turbulent periods in Russian history.

16 July – 26 October 2014

The Eyal Ofer Galleries, Tate Modern, 53 Bankside, London, SE1 9TG

020 7887 8888

Body and Void: Echoes of Moore in Contemporary Art

The first time an exhibition will explore the influence and reinterpretation of Henry Moore’s sculptural vocabulary of other contemporary artists. Moore’s pieces will be displayed alongside large-scale sculptures from Rachel Whiteread, Tony Craggg and Thomas Schutte.

Until 26 October 2014

Henry Moore Foundation, Perry Green, Much Hadham, Herfordshire, SG10 6EE.

The Art of Golf: The Story of Scotland’s National Sport

The greatest golfing painting in the world will be the centre piece of a fascinating new exhibition which opens at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh this summer, The exhibition will explore golf as a subject of fascination for artists from the 17th century until the present day.

12 July – 26 October 2014

Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL

0131 624 6200

Fame and Friendship: Pope, Roubiliac, and the Portrait Bust in Eighteenth Century Britain

The exhibition will bring together paintings, sculptures, and materials which convey Pope’s celebrity status, highlighted by a series of eight busts by Louis François Roubiliac (1702 – 1762), the leading sculptor of the period, to explore questions of authorship, replication, and dissemination. The exhibition will feature loans from the Yale Center and other major collections including the British Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Louvre, National Portrait Gallery, British Library as well as works from the collection of Waddeson.

18 June – 26 October 2014

Waddeson Manor, Aylesbury, Bucks

0207 221 5000

Dream, Draw, Work: Architectural Drawings by Norman Shaw RA

Shaw’s designs may be marvelled at all the way from London’s Piccadilly Circus all the way to Cragside in Northumberland. This exhibition offers visitors the chance to see the blueprints behind the masterpieces surviving from Shaw’s own office at the RA.

30 May – 26 October 2014

Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, W1J 0BD

Virginia Corbett: Country Artist Goes to Town

Inspired by seasonal change, Virginia Corbett’s work ranges from large oil paintings to smaller prints. Her work has previously featured in several national exhibitions including the Royal Summer Exhibition.

Until 26 October 2014

Gallery 8, 8 Duke Street, St James’s, London SW1Y 6BN

020 7930 0375

Virginia Woolf: Art, life and vision

Using letters, drawings, photographs, and paintings, this exhibition explores the life and work of the troubled yet visionary novelist Virginia Woolf.

10 July – 26 October

National Portrait Gallery, 2 St. Martin’s Place, London, WC2H OHA

020 7306 0055

Royal Spectacles Ceremonial and Festivities at the French Court

Marking the publication of the Books and Bindings catalogue with a celebration of the festivities, royal and otherwise, that were recorded in engravings and drawings, often bound in exquisite bindings, intended for the royal family and aristocracy.

Until 26 October 2014

Waddesdon Manor, Aylesbury, Bucks

Rhythms of Land and Sea exhibiting pictures and objects celebrating Orkney in recognition of the 30th anniversary of Wilhelmina Barns-Graham’s seminal trip to the islands. Artists include: Barns-Graham, Stanley Cursiter, Peter McLaren, Fred Schley, Sylvia Wishart. Also, Professor Dorothy Hogg Retrospective showing works by the eminent jeweler, and John Brown Centro Habana paintings informed by the artist’s travels in Cuba.

All on view until 29 October 2014

The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ

Julie Held: Living London is an exhibition solely inspired by her native city, London and the passing of life seen through a window. This is used as a device to separate the artist from her subject and help frame the image.

Until 30 October 2014.

Eleven Spitalfields, 11 Princelet Street, Spitalfields, London, E1 6QH

020 7247 1816

Marzia Colonna’s powerful and intimate mixed media collages and sculpture.

9 – 31 October 2014

Portland Gallery, 8 Bennet Street, London SW1A 1RP

020 7493 1888

Robert Mcaulay, Illona Morrice, Peter White

Kilmorack Gallery exhibits three artists and their separate explorations into new and unique art forms. Whilst Mcaulay’s work experiments with colour, Morrice’s with sculpture and White’s with light, all savour life experiences as inspiration for their original work.

Until 31 October 2014

Kilmorack Gallery, By Beauly, Inverness-shire, Highland, IV4 7AL

01463 783 230

Things We Do In Bed

An exhibition of quilt works celebrating the historic art of quilting in relation to what goes on behind the bedroom door, curated by novelist Tracy Chevalier.

At Dyheath, Kent until 31 October. www.dansonhouse.org.uk

Brita Granstrom: The Night Swimmer hazes the boundaries between reality and a dream. Brita Granstrom was bought up in Sweden on the edge of the lake. Her new show consists of paintings she’s done with the dream like qualities of the lake and her home country.

Until 31 October 2014

University Gallery & Baring Wing , Northumbria University , Sandyford Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST

0191 227 4424

Maurice Cockrill – A retrospective exhibition presents 40 paintings, works on paper and sculptures illustrating every period of the career of Maurice Cockrill (1935-2013).

8 October – 1 November 2014

Waterhouse & Dodd, 47 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JW

020 7734 7800

Andrew Gifford – Cities of the North; new paintings of the north east.

17 October to 1 November 2014

John Martin Gallery, 38 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JG

020 7499 1314

Maria Luis Hernandez: The Patagonia Collection

Chilean painter Maria Luis Hernandez exhibits her latest paintings inspired by the rugged, explosive beauty of Patagonia’s coastline and glaciers. The new collection encapsulates the spirit of her recent exploration into the Torres del Paine National Park and serves as a celebration of her ancestral land.

Until 1 November 2014

Cadogan Contemporary, 87 Old Brompton Road, London, SW7 3LD

020 7581 5451

The Hour Before Dawn; a collection of new work by Catherine Hyde, showing her favoured subject matter of stags, owls and hares marrying the ethereal and physical qualities of the animals.

11 October to 1 November 2014

Foss Fine Art, 113b Northcote Road, London SW11 6PW

020 7738 0838

The Royal Academy of Arts in Yorkshire features works in print media by some of Britain’s most respected contemporary artists, including Michael Craig-Martin, Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Albert Irvin, Barbara Rae, Cornelia Parker, Ian Davenport and Allen Jones, all Royal Academicians. Curated by Norman Ackroyd RA, the works are all handpicked from this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

Until 1 November 2014

Zillah Bell Gallery, Kirkgate, Thirsk YO7 1PQ

01845 522479

Vicken Parsons: Fourth Wall shows paintings – she is best known for her small scale interior views and landscapes in muted colours rendered on thick wooden board and sometimes glass – and sculptures, also small scale, made from steel blocks. The show includes her largest work to date: a drawing that spans the entire glass façade of the gallery.

Until 2 November 2014

New Art Centre, Roche Court, East Winterslow, Salisbury, Wiltshire SP5 1BG

01980 862244

The Great War: Personal Stories from Downing Street to the Trenches

This exhibition shows vivid accounts of the outbreak of World War One seen through the eyes of people from all walks of life. People are taught the understanding through uncovered documents of the past.

18 June – 2 November 2014

Bodleian Library, University of Oxford , Old Schools Quad, Catte Street, Oxford

Ryan Gander: The Artists Have The Keys

Leading British artist, Ryan Gander, has created new works inspired by the furniture and fittings that Erno Goldfinger designed for 2 Willow Road. His work involves a questioning of language and knowledge and is stimulated by what-ifs, rather than strict rules or limits. At 2 Willow Road, Hampstead, London NW3 until 2 November. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/London

New World, Old Maps

A rotating display of the acclaimed historic map collection formed by Dallas Pratt, co-founder of the American Museum in Britain, celebrating the publication Mapping the New World. Mr Pratt gave the Museum over 200 Renaissance maps of the New World in 1988, one of the finest holdings of printed world maps in existence.

22 March – 2 November 2014

American Museum in Britain, Claverton Manor, Claverton, Bath

Recording Britain

Highlights from a remarkable collection of work initiated by Sir Kenneth Clark at the start of WWII to record the changing face of Britain 1939-1943.

Until 2 November 2014

Millennium Gallery, Sheffield

Predators and Prey: A Roman Mosaic from Lod, Israel

A chance for the public to see one of the oldest surviving Roman mosaics (1,700 years old) on display at Waddeson Manor. The ancient relic is eight metres by four metres and in exceedingly good condition. The mosaic depicts a paradise of bird, animals, fishes and shells alongside one of the earliest images of a giraffe and is shrouded in mystery. Believed to be laid in approximately 300 AD in the house of a wealthy patron, the contrast of marine life and animal hunting scenes makes it entirely unique.

On show until 2nd November 2014

Waddeson Manor, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP18 0JH.

Bridge

In celebration of the 120th anniversary of London’s Tower Bridge, the exhibition features rarely-seen contemporary and historical artworks, alongside photography, film and maquettes to consider the significance of bridges within London’s landscape. From Hungerford to Blackfriars, Westminster and Millennium, Bridge also looks at how London’s bridges allow people to move around and experience the city. Thomas Heatherwick’s ambitious ‘Garden Bridge’ proposal, playing with the ideas of destination and crossing, will feature, along with other debates and issues confronting London and its bridges today.

27 June – 2 November 2014

Museum of London Docklands, West India Quay, Canary Wharf, London E14

Nessie Ramm; Urban Nature

Paintings of London’s more rural aspects – meadow flowers among the high rises, bees and birds, fruit and vegetables being lovingly tended, flower-strewn verges, back yards and riverside.

Until 2 November 2014

The Millinery Works Gallery, 85/87 Southgate Road, Islington, London N1 2JS

020 7359 2019

The Tourists

An exciting display of newly commissioned sculpture in this collaboration between the Norfolk Contemporary Art Society and the National Trust. Sculpture, photography and installation art tells stories of former inhabitants, country pursuits and habits of birds. Contributions from Kate MccGwire, Gayle Chong Kwan and Claire Morgan.

Until November 2, 2014

At Felbrigg Hall, Norwich, Norfolk, NR11 8PR

Fiona Banner

This exhibition extends Banner’s enquiry into machines of war. With a related installation and film, the project enables a timely consideration of this important artists career.

July 19 – November 2

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Longside Gallery and Chapel, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, Wakefield, Yorkshire, WF4 4LG

01924 832631

Discovering Tutankhamun

This summer’s exhibition at the Ashmoleoan museum tells the story of Tutankhamun and the discovery of his famous tomb through the bringing together objects from ancient Egypt’s Amarna Period (1350-1330 BC), and documents and images associated with Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon’s excavations.

July 24 – November 2

Ashmolean Museum, Beaumont Street, Oxford, OX1 2PH

01865 278315

Unravelling Uppark

Offering artists and makers the opportunity to create site-specific works in a designated National Trust property, the project launched in May 2012 at Nymans House and Gardens in Sussex, continued at the Vyne in Hampshire in 2013 and will culminate with this third and final exhibition. 13 Artists have been commissioned to create works referencing Uppark’s intriguing history, reflecting on the beautiful architecture and echoing elements from the significant collections of ceramics, textiles, plasterwork, silver and furniture housed in the property.

At Uppark House and Garden, South Harting, Petersfield, 4 May – 2 November.

The Commonwealth: Gifts to The Queen

In the year that the Commonwealth Games come to Scotland, this display marks The Queen’s role as Head of the Commonwealth through gifts presented to Her Majesty by Commonwealth countries around the world. The Queen has visited almost every country in the Commonwealth during her 61-year reign. Underlying these visits, and those made by foreign Heads of State to the United Kingdom, is the important principle of friendship, often recognized by an exchange of gifts.

At The Queen’s Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh 21 March – 2 November.

The Colourful World of Kaffe Fassett – celebrating the world-renowned knitwear and textile designer’s 50 years of working a an artist and colourist with over 100 sumptuous works of textile art – a kaleidoscope of knitwear, needlepoint, beading, and quilts displayed alongside his vibrant mosaics and still lifes.

At the American Museum in Britain, Claverton Manor, Claverton, Bath until 2 November.

Daydreams and Diaries, the Story of Jacqueline Wilson

An exhibition exploring the life and work of one of Britain’s best-loved children’s authors.

At the V&A Museum of Childhood, Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9PA until 2 November.

Generation

At the centre of GENERATION is a groundbreaking, three-part free exhibition to be shown across the National Galleries’ three sites in Edinburgh. Taking in the flagship exhibition space at the Scottish National Gallery, the whole of Modern One at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and the Contemporary Gallery at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, GENERATION will offer an unprecedented view of the richness, diversity and range of contemporary art in Scotland. The exhibition will include some of the most historically significant works created in Scotland in the last 25 years, as well as recreations of significant shows and major installations. It will bring together loans from public and private collections in the UK and abroad, many of which are being shown for the very first time in Scotland. GENERATION will also reflect the continuing dynamism of art in Scotland, with the inclusion of six newly commissioned installations as well as new paintings, drawings and photographic works.

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, June 28 – January 25

Scottish National Gallery, June 28 – November 2

Scottish National Portrait Gallery, June 28 – November 2

0131 6246 6200

Paradise Regained: Stanley Spencer in the Aftermath of the First World War

Exhibits Spencer’s renewal of connection with his birthplace of Cookham in light of the devastation of WWI, particularly the artist’s experiences on the front line in Macedonia.

At the Stanley Spencer Gallery, Cookham until 2 November.

West Country Meanderings – Richard Pikesley

RWS, President of the New English Art Club, is holding a one-man show of his recent oils and watercolours, mostly landscapes and coastal subjects from south Devon and further west, including some painted on Dartmoor. 18 October to 5 November

The Jerram Gallery, Half Moon Street, Sherborne, Dorset DT9 3LN

01935 815261

Edmund Chamberlain and Sophie de Stempel – new paintings

15 Oct to 7 November.

Browse & Darby, 19 Cork Street, London W1S 3LP

020 7734 7984

