In Focus: Where fine art meets rock and roll, through the talent of Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones

He may be better known for his searing guitar work alongside Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, but Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood can also get delicate with a paintbrush, as his new exhibition at Ashridge House shows.

The exhibition, titled ‘Ronnie Wood x Ashridge House’, opens on Friday 21 August in the country house in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, and will see the legendary rocker present a considerable collection of original artworks, including paintings, sculptures and a selection of etchings within the interiors of the house.

Many are new pieces, previously unseen, and include works created during lockdown. One highlight will be a tapestry of Mr Wood’s original painting that interpreted the iconic Beggar’s Banquet album, which will hang in the entrance of Ashridge.

‘I’ve long been inspired by the beauty of Ashridge House and its incredible gardens,’ says Ronnie. ‘I’ve passed by it many times and have always been intrigued by what it’s like inside and the story of the place.

‘I’ve recreated Ashridge in many of my paintings over the years, so to finally go inside and explore such a historic and fascinating place and have the opportunity to show my work there is a really special moment.

‘I hope visitors will come in August and enjoy the art in these breathtaking surroundings.’

To see the show, which runs from August 21–27, you must pre-book at www.ashridgehouse.org.uk. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the NHS.

