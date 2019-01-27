Living National Treasure: The willow weaver

With such romantic names as Dicky Meadows, Flanders Red and Noir de Verlaine, willow is one of Nature’s most versatile materials. Jane Wheatley meet Laura Ellen Bacon, who crafts works of art from twisted stems of Salix.

In April this year, the London Symphony Orchestra premiered a work by composer Helen Grime that garnered five-star reviews. Described by The Times as ‘a sonic, melodic tapestry’, Woven Space was inspired by a white willow sculpture of the same name built by the British artist Laura Ellen Bacon and cocooned inside a protective circle of yew trees in the grounds of Chatsworth House. Miss Bacon was in the audience at the Barbican that night: ‘It was mind-blowing, one of the most profound moments of my career.’

As a child, Miss Bacon built tree houses. ‘At art school, I wanted that same thrill of building a space around myself,’ says the artist, who quickly discovered willow, a plentiful, self-sufficient, obliging material that lends itself to the making of monumental works.

In the cool, light-filled space of the Harley Gallery in Nottinghamshire, I contemplate her latest piece, Laid, inspired by the art of cut and laid hedging. Constructed of woven willow and silver birch from the Welbeck estate, the sinuous, muscular forms surge across the tiled floor and, on closer inspection, reveal secret inner spaces and burrows.

Miss Bacon works principally on-site, responding to the location, whether building, woodland or riverbank. ‘I like to let the host structure feed the form,’ she muses.

Behind Somerset’s county cricket ground in Taunton, Millichamp & Hall make cricket bats. Only one willow, Salix alba Caerulea, known as white gold, is suitable and increasingly in demand, according to owner Rob Chambers: ‘Players get through their bats faster these days as the game gets more aggressive and is played all year round.’

Most bats are now produced by machine on the Indian subcontinent and Millichamp & Hall is one of a very few companies left making bats by hand. ‘We’re a dying breed,’ laments Mr Chambers cheerfully, although, at 38, he intends to go on making bats for a good while yet.

Where to find willow weavers and sculptors:

❍ Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland, Somerset – www.musgrovewillows.co.uk

❍ Webb Works Willows, Combewich, Somerset – www.webbworkswillows.co.uk

❍ Millichamp & Hall, Somerset Country Cricket Club, Taunton – www.millichampandhall.co.uk

❍ Jay Davey Bespoke Willow, near Taunton, Somerset – www.jaydavey.co.uk

❍ Laura Ellen Bacon, Derbyshire – www.lauraellenbacon.com

The language of willow: