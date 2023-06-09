The best regional art galleries in Britain, from Cornwall to Orkney

Wherever you are in Britain, you’re never far from an interesting gallery. Here we present an eclectic round-up of 45 places to see art outside the big cities.

South-West England art galleries

Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, St Ives, Cornwall

Many of the sculptures are where Hepworth placed them herself, in the breezy, light-filled gardens of Trewyn Studio, where she came to live with her family at the outbreak of the Second World War. In 1968, she was awarded the Freedom of St Ives in acknowledgement for her role in enhancing the profile of the town, now renowned as a westerly art Mecca. The museum is managed by nearby Tate St Ives.

www.tate.org.uk

Hauser & Wirth, Bruton, Somerset

The philanthropic Swiss family-founded contemporary-art dealership chose the hitherto unsung town of Bruton for its other British gallery (after London) and the area has boomed. The company renovated dilapidated buildings at Durslade Farm, surrounded by magnificent landscaped areas by Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf, and there’s a renowned café and farm shop, plus a gallery on the High Street.

www.hauserwirth.com

Marine House and Steam Gallery, Beer, Devon

Mike and Rosemary Lambert were looking to escape London when they bought Marine House in the understated fishing village of Beer, on the east Devon Jurassic Coast, and ‘in a moment of inspiration, some might say madness’ turned it into a gallery in 1998. In 2002, they opened the Steam Gallery opposite, with an emphasis on glass and sculptural pottery. Among other lovely stuff, the Lamberts represent the landscape painter Andrew Coates and Marine House is the chosen gallery of the late Michael Morgan.

www.marinehouseatbeer.co.uk

Newlyn Art Gallery & The Exchange, Cornwall

In 1895, the Newlyn School of Art founded its own exhibition centre, thanks to the gift of land from the Le Grice family and the generosity of the philanthropist and social reformer John Passmore Edwards, whose birth bicentenary is this year. The Newlyn collection has now moved to Penlee House (see below) and the gallery mainly features contemporary art. It was considerably redeveloped in 2007, with a light-filled slate and glass extension and a pavilion with views over Mount Bay, plus the purchase of a telephone exchange as a second venue. A Summer 2023 exhibition, ‘I Chose This’ (June 24–September 16), features 61 works selected by children for loan to nine primary schools in west Cornwall.

www.newlyartgallery.co.uk

Penlee House Gallery & Museum, Penzance, Cornwall

This site has the atmosphere of a private Victorian house, which is exactly what it was: built in 1865 for Cornish merchants the Branwell family and set in a tropical garden. As well as the museum collections, including one of birds’ eggs, it has a permanent collection of Newlyn School and Lamorna Group works; the exhibition ‘Lamorna Colony Pioneers’ runs until September 30 and features the famous names of Laura and Alfred Knight, Lamorna Birch and Sir Alfred Munnings, as well as avant-garde artists, such as Ithell Colquhoun and Gluck.

www.penleehouse.org.uk

Sculpture by the Lakes, Pallington Lakes, Dorset

An unusual and delightful place, set in 26 acres next to the River Frome, where visitors can walk, or sit and contemplate, beside still waters and subtly placed sculptures. It is run by the sculptor Simon Gudgeon, who creates beautiful, tactile, large-scale works, mostly, but not all, of animals and birds, and his gardener wife, Monique. The park itself is ticketed, but there’s also a gallery and restaurant, plus a occasional free exhibitions.

www.sculpturebythelakes.co.uk

Sladers Yard, West Bay, Bridport, Dorset

The Georgian gallery building, near the harbour, was originally a rope warehouse. It’s owned by the Norwegian furniture- and boat-maker Petter Southall, who has created a stylish, cave-like, eco-pod garden room, with log burner, and the Wave Pavilion, a groovy, curving shelter created through a steam-bending technique. The gallery sells contemporary art and crafts—the current exhibition features Philip Sutton’s paintings, works on paper and ceramics—and has a delightful courtyard café.

www.sladersyard.wordpress.com

Western England and Cotswolds art galleries

Compton Verney, Warwickshire

In 1993, the Littlewoods heir Sir Peter Moores bought the Grade I-listed country house set in Capability Brown-landscaped parkland, saving it from dereliction, and opened it as an art gallery in 2004. It is best known for housing the British Folk Art Collection, which the Peter Moores Foundation bought in 1998, but there are also collections of British portraits, including of Henry VIII and Oliver Cromwell, northern European painters, Chinese ceramics and the captivating works, chiefly ceramics, collected by the artist and printmaker Enid Marx and historian Margaret Lambert.

www.comptonverney.org.uk

Cotswold Sculpture Park, Somerford Keynes, Gloucestershire

This tranquil site in the heart of the Cotswolds offers the chance to wander around 10 acres of sculpture park, where there is a huge variety of 250-plus works by some 90 artists for sale, from Running Wild Boar by Tanya Russell (£4,700) to Andy Hopper’s Interstellar II (£60,400), plus works for less than £1,000. It’s open until September 30 and there’s a café, an amphitheatre for music and theatre and four holiday lets, three shepherd’s huts and a converted water tower.

www.cotswoldsculpturepark.co.uk

Fosse Gallery, Stow on the Wold, Gloucestershire

Sharon Wheaton’s gallery in the centre of the Cotswold town, opened in 1980 by Gerard O’Farrell and Brian Sinfield, is much respected. It specialises in contemporary art, including the wonderful sheep pictures of Seren Bell, plus names such as Mary Fedden and Ken Howard, to name but a few, while more recent exhibitions have featured Mick Rooney and George Underwood.

www.fossegallery.com

John Davies Gallery, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

This gallery has been established for more than 40 years and, for the past 16, has been housed in an old United Dairies pasteurisation plant in a business park, thus combining a London feel (3,000sq ft of exhibiting space) with a Cotswold location. It specialises in 19th- and 20th-century and contemporary works.

www.johndaviesgallery.com

Messums Wiltshire, Tisbury, Wiltshire

The rural outpost of the eponymous Cork Street, London, dealer opened in 2016 in a spectacular 13th-century tithe barn, thought to be the largest in Britain, with floor space of more than one-third of an acre. Further buildings include the Long Gallery, a former dairy, and the Mess Restaurant, plus there is outside space — which, in 2023, hosts a Bridget McCrum exhibition from June 17 until July 31. It’s run by David Messum’s son, Jonathan, and acts as a local conduit for the performing as well as visual arts.

www.messumswiltshire.com

New Art Centre, East Winterslow, Wiltshire

Lady Bessborough has been a long-time promoter of young artists and, in 1994, she founded a sculpture park in the 60 acres of her 19th-century home, Roche Court near Salisbury. There are also two art galleries, one in an old stable, one in an architect-designed new-build in the garden, and an educational trust is based there, thus combining an elegant, historic country-house setting with a high-quality modern aesthetic. There are sculptures by Barbara Hepworth and Antony Caro, as well as a permanent collection of works by Edmund de Waal.

www.sculpture.uk.com

South of England art galleries

Moncrieff-Bray, Petworth, West Sussex

Elspeth Moncrieff (now Bray), a former Arts journalist and V&A curator, founded her now well-established gallery in a derelict farmyard in the South Downs in 2005. She prides herself on providing a launchpad for talented emerging artists and on high-quality exhibitions. The gallery also has a permanent collection of works by Sussex artist John Hitchens (son of Ivon), from the 1960s to 1980s, and regular summer exhibitions.

www.moncrieff-bray.com

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft, East Sussex

In the early 20th century, Ditchling village became a magnet for artists, craftsmen and typographers, most prominently the now controversial figure of Eric Gill, but also Frank Brangwyn, Louis Ginnett and Desmond Chute. Another was the textile artist Hilary Bourne and, in 1985, she and her sister, Joanna, by then in their seventies, bought the village school and opened it as a museum. A £2.3 million refurbishment took place in 2007, funded by grants and donations.

www.ditchlingmuseumartcraft.org.uk

Eastwood Fine Art, Stockbridge, Hampshire

Josie Eastwood spent 10 years working in the art world, including at Sotheby’s, before starting her own business in 1996. Her gallery, which receives compliments for its friendliness and expertise, is in a restored barn in the Test Valley town and specialises in contemporary works. She also runs a consultancy business and five annual exhibitions.

www.eastwoodfineart.com

Jenna Burlingham Gallery, Kingsclere, Hampshire

Jenna Burlingham is another who knows how to create atmosphere. She opened her gallery of modern art and ceramics in 2010 to great local interest and has now moved up George Street to a larger, renovated space in the Rope House (previously an Italian restaurant). After three decades of experience in the art world, including a stint at Bonham’s, her clients come from far and wide, including the Government Art Collection. She represents the estates of artists including John Hubbard, Philip Jones and Wendy Pasmore.

www.jennaburlingham.com

The Lightbox, Woking, Surrey

This modern museum was created in 2007 by the architects responsible for the London Eye and is particularly disability friendly, with lifts, magnifying glasses and wheelchairs; it has won awards for its energy-saving design and sustainable practices and places a strong emphasis on community work. The Lightbox houses the Ingram Collection of 600-plus artworks, including by Edward Burra, Lynn Chadwick and Elisabeth Frink, and the Joan Hurst Collection, which has works by Jacob Epstein.

www.thelightbox.org.uk

Pallant House, Chichester, West Sussex

Pallant House opened as a gallery in 1982 after Walter Hussey, the Dean of Chichester, offered his art collection on condition that it would be displayed in this elegant Queen Anne townhouse—the building was nicknamed the ‘Dodo House’ for the two stone birds above the original entrance. Since then, it has developed into a leading regional gallery with a modern extension and is described as being ‘second only to the Tate’ for modern British art (from 1900). At the time of writing it is currently showing a major Gwen John retrospective, ‘Art and Life in London and Paris’ (until October 8, 2023).

www.pallant.org.uk

St Barbe Museum + Art Gallery, Lymington, Hampshire

The gallery in this coastal market town on the edge of the New Forest opened in 1999 as a charity and has built a reputation for showing important loan works from major national institutions for its exhibitions, which change every eight weeks. It also showcases the best art from across the region, including by nationally renowned artists such as Kurt Jackson, Geoffrey Dashwood and Jeremy Gardiner, and hosts group exhibitions by societies. It has a museum dedicated to local history and culture, too.

www.stbarbe-museum.org.uk

Russell-Cotes, Bournemouth

Sir Merton Russell-Cotes was an ambitious and public-spirited businessman and hotelier who, in 1901, commissioned this elaborate, Disney-like clifftop villa for his wife Annie’s birthday. They set about stuffing the house, an exotic mix of Japanese, Moorish, French and Victorian in style, with the art treasures accumulated on their travels, the result being completely magnificent, fascinating and over the top. East Cliff Hall was given to the people of Bournemouth in 1908 and there have been several subsequent acquisitions, including Dante Rossetti’s Venus Verticordia. Now on is ‘In her own voice: the art of Lucy Kemp-Welch’ (until October 1; see April 19).

www.russellcotes.com

Stanley Spencer Gallery, Cookham, Berkshire

The painter Stanley Spencer was nicknamed ‘Cookham’ because of the homing instinct that led him to return there as often as possible—in fact, he rarely strayed far from the Berkshire village, except during the First World War. His collection is housed in a converted chapel, which held great significance to the painter and is immortalised in Ecstasy in a Wesleyan Chapel. The current exhibition (until November 5) is ‘A Brush with History’, incorporating loans from Southampton City Art Gallery. The Sandham Memorial Chapel in Burghclere, Hampshire, which houses his huge paintings, is a moving place to visit.

www.stanleyspencer.org.uk

Towner Eastbourne, East Sussex

Best known for its world-class collection of Modern British Art, notably that of Eric Ravilious, but also Edward Bawden, Paul Nash, Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, as well as contemporary artists, it started when Alderman John Chisholm Towner bequeathed 20 paintings to the people of the town and initially featured Sussex artists only. The Arts centre in which it now resides, brilliantly painted by German artist Lothar Götz, opened in 2009 and has won numerous awards. The current exhibition, ‘TOWNER 100: The Living Collection’, runs until August 28.

www.townereastbourne.org.uk

Watts Gallery, Compton, Surrey

When the renowned painter and sculptor George Frederic Watts died in 1904, his wife, Mary Seton Watts, a designer and potter in her own right, built the gallery as a lasting legacy to her older, famous husband. The ‘village’, in a delightful setting in the Surrey Hills, next to the Pilgrim Way, incorporates the De Morgan Collection, the Watts Chapel and the couple’s Arts-and-Crafts home, Limnerslease, which contains the G. F. Watts Studio, the Mary Watts Gallery and the Compton Gallery. Two exhibitions are currently running: ‘Halima Cassell: From the Earth’ and ‘Watts Ceramics: Living Traditions’ (both until June 18).

www.wattsgallery.org.uk

Eastern England art galleries

Fry Art Gallery, Saffron Walden, Essex

This volunteer-run gallery was opened in 1987 to honour the artistic community of Great Bardfield, Essex, where Eric Ravilious, his wife, Tirzah Garwood, and his friend Ernest Bawden rented a house for a couple of years from 1931 and created an artists’ colony. It occupies a charming building in the historic centre of the town. Current exhibitions are ‘Art and Design’ from the permanent collection (until October 29, when the gallery closes for the winter) and ‘Interwoven Lives: Marianne Straub, Great Bardfield and Friends’, highlighting the work of the great 20th-century designer (until July 2).

www.fryartgallery.org

Gainsborough’s House, Sudbury, Suffolk

The Grade I-listed Georgian townhouse where Thomas Gainsborough was born (in 1727) has been transformed by a major refurbishment, in which a three-storey extension has been added, making it the largest gallery in Suffolk. The comprehensive Gainsborough collection includes some 60 oil paintings and works on paper, plus the largest collection of works by Cedric Morris, who lived nearby. Volunteers tend the garden, where only plants available in the artist’s day are grown. A Maggi Hambling show opens on June 17 2023 and runs until October 29.

www.gainsborough.org

Goldmark Gallery, Uppingham, Rutland

This family business, established for nearly half a century, was founded when entrepreneur Mike Goldmark gave up selling kipper ties in London and bought a bookshop in Uppingham, later building an art gallery and pot shop. The collection, of more than 60,000 works, has been described as ‘jaw-dropping’; it includes Picasso, Kandinsky, Frink, Sutherland and Piper. The Goldmark publishes books, makes films and holds concerts and exhibitions, too.

www.goldmarkart.com

Harley Gallery, Welbeck, Nottinghamshire

In 1978, Ivy, Duchess of Portland, set up the Harley Foundation charity, ‘to encourage creativity in all of us’, with an artistic hub on the Welbeck estate, seat of the Dukes of Portland since 1607. The gallery, created in a modern building on the ruins of Victorian gasworks, puts on five contemporary exhibitions a year, of photography, art and ceramics. Next door is the Portland Collection, showing a huge, high-quality permanent selection of treasures belonging to the Dukes of Portland; this includes the pearl earring that Charles I wore to his execution, Mary II’s coronation ring and paintings by van Dyck and Michelangelo. There’s a School of Artisan Food, artists’ studios, a craft shop and café.

www.harleyfoundation.org.uk

Munnings Museum, Dedham, Essex

Castle House, where the museum is housed, was described by Sir Alfred Munnings as ‘the house of my dreams’ and he lived and worked here for some 40 years, with his second wife, Violet. In 1966, after his death, she gave the house and contents to a charitable trust and the building remains much as it was in their time. This is where you will find the largest collection of Munnings paintings—some 650 of them, plus 50 watercolours and 54 sketchbooks and archives of his letters and notes. The current exhibition is ‘Munnings: Colour & Light’ (until October 22, 2023).

www.munningsmuseum.org.uk

National Horseracing Museum, Newmarket, Suffolk

As well as celebrating the history of racing and Thoroughbred breeding, the former palace of Charles II, who loved the sport of kings, is home to the British Sporting Art Trust’s huge collection of works, not only of racing, but golf, boxing and cricket as well, in the Vestey Gallery. A forthcoming exhibition in the centre, ‘The Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour’, featuring Banksy, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin among others, will provide something of a contrast (June 3–October 1).

www.nhrm.co.uk

Spirit Studios, Benhall, Suffolk

London gallery owner John Martin and his wife, Kate, are following the example of Messums and opening a rural outpost, at their farm on the Suffolk coast, as an experiment. Encouraged by their artists who visited in between lockdowns, they decided to convert a 19th-century barn—originally a boat-building barn for Spirit Yachts, who made the yacht sailed through Venice by Daniel Craig in Casino Royale—and a more modern workshop space. The summer exhibitions kick off on June 3 with sculptures by Olivia Musgrave and ‘Sun & Moon’ (both until July 5).

www.jmlondon.com

Turner Contemporary, Margate, Kent

This has been housed, since 2011, in an ultra-modern building on the harbourside to which J. M. W. Turner was a regular visitor; he said that ‘the skies over Thanet are the loveliest in all Europe’. He had an uncle in Margate and was at school here, later coming, by sea, every weekend, to escape London and to see his landlady, Sophia Booth, with whom he lived for 20 years. The gallery, inspired by Turner, is acknowledged to have helped reinvigorate the local economy in this part of east Kent. Showing now is ‘Beatriz Milhazes: Maresias’ (until September 10).

www.turnercontemporary.org

North of England art galleries

Abbot Hall, Kendal, Cumbria

This much-respected gallery has one of the most striking settings, in a Grade I-listed Georgian house on the banks of the River Kent, and has only re-opened this month after a major renovation project. The gallery was originally begun in 1962, after locals saved the house from demolition, and grew its collection through loans and gifts—these include works by George Romney, Ruskin and Turner—and has built a reputation for bringing important art to the Lake District. The current exhibition is ‘Julie Brook: What is it that will Last?’ (until December 30).

www.lakelandarts.org.uk

Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham

The castle, one of the best preserved bishop’s palaces in Europe, has recently undergone major conservation work. Its most famous treasure is the collection of 13 Zurbarán paintings, ‘Jacob and his Twelve Sons’, bought by Bishop Trevor in 1756 and hung here ever since, plus another, Benjamin. They are in the Spanish Gallery, the UK’s first gallery of Spanish culture, which has a significant collection of 16th- and 17th-century paintings, including by Murillo, Velázquez and El Greco.

www.aucklandproject.org

Beckstones Art Gallery, Cumbria

Tucked away off a narrow lane on the edge of the Lake District is a white-painted building crammed with contemporary art, from Richard Barrett’s gilded landscapes to Tim Bustard’s still lifes. Established by sisters Niki Langley and Karen Tennant in the 1970s, the gallery displays a rotating selection of 300-odd from some 50 artists, with the next exhibition (June 17–July 2) showcasing Alan Thompson’s quintessential local scenes. The gallery is the ideal stop for an elevated souvenir of a Cumbrian sojourn.

www.beckstonesartgallery.co.uk

Inspired By Gallery, Danby Lodge National Park Centre, Whitby, North Yorkshire

This Arts hub is a focal part of the National Park centre on the edge of the North York Moors, where 12 artists exhibit throughout the year in a variety of media—including etchings, print ceramics and painting—much of the work inspired by the spectacular surroundings. The display showing now is ‘The Depths of Sea and Coast’ (until July 9).

www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/visiting/see-and-do/inspired-by-gallery

Joe Cornish Gallery, Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Large gallery and café displaying over three floors the exquisite prints by the eponymous photographer, arguably the country’s best-known landscape photographer, as well as many other selected photographers. The current exhibition is ‘From the Seahouse’ by Linda Lashford, who has spent five winters writing and photographing from a remote Scottish beach (until July 22).

www.joecornishgallery.co.uk

Staithes Gallery, North Yorkshire

This pretty fishing village has long been a magnet for artists, from the Staithes Group to Len Tabner, who is resident nearby: ‘There is no place like it in the world for painting,’ said Laura Knight’s drawing master, Thomas Barrett, and, indeed, many of the current works on view evoke the wild seas, fishermen’s cottages and cliffs. The gallery, now run and curated by artists Ian Burke and Susan Sharrard, is in an elegant Georgian building on the high street. The Laura Knight Studio is available as a holiday let.

www.staithesgallery.co.uk

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, West Yorkshire

This is a hugely popular day out, with some 100 sculptures scattered over 500 acres in the grounds of 18th-century Bretton Hall. The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), founded in 1977 by Sir Peter Murray, a lecturer at the former Arts college there, is the only place to see Barbara Hepworth’s The Family of Man in its entirety and there are significant works by Henry Moore, Damien Hirst, Andy Goldsworthy and David Nash, among others, not to mention two restaurants and a café.

www.ysp.org.uk

Scotland

Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh

Founded in 2009 by the philanthropist collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson, this has rapidly grown into one of Scotland’s most significant Arts and education centres. The sculpture park is set in more than 100 acres of meadows and has 30-plus permanent works, including by Phyllida Barlow, Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor and Charles Jencks.

www.jupiterartland.org

Kilmorack Gallery, by Beauly, Invernessshire

One of the leading commercial art galleries in the Highlands was founded a quarter of a century ago when Tony Davidson bought a beautiful 18th-century church in Strathglass; it had lain empty for 25 years and he restored it himself, on a shoestring, as an art gallery—his book about the work is titled Confessions of a Highland Art Dealer (Woodwose Books, 2022). The gallery has collections of Scottish landscape pictures, plus abstract art and sculpture, among other works, and an ever-changing programme of exhibitions.

www.kilmorackgallery.co.uk

Pier Arts Centre, Stromness, Orkney

This outlying bastion of the Arts boasts a significant collection of some 180 works, including by Barbara Hepworth, Alfred Wallis, Ben Nicholson, Eva Rothschild, Peter Lanyon, Sean Scully, Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and Olafur Eliasson, as well as local artists. The light and airy centre—massively refurbished in 2007—came about thanks to Hepworth’s close friend Margaret Gardiner, who died, aged 100, in 2005. Gardiner, who campaigned against Fascism and the Vietnam War and supported painters of the St Ives group, had converted the quayside building in the 1950s and, in 1979, donated her collection ‘to be held in trust for Orkney’.

www.pierartscentre.com

Wales

Gallery at Home, Usk, Monmouthshire

The aim of Gallery at Home is to be exactly that—a display of contemporary art in which to feel at home and eat cake, as well as fulfilling the higher minded ambitions of ‘democratising art’ and ‘unpacking social issues’. It’s at the home of Sonia Pang, a photographer, lecturer and art-therapy teacher, in a charming converted cowshed next to the Llancayo Windmill with views to the Brecon Beacons—or, to give them their official Welsh name, the Bannau Brycheiniog mountains.

www.galleryathome.co.uk

MoMa, Machynlleth, Powys

In 1984, The Tabernacle, a former Wesleyan chapel, was bought by a trust and converted into, initially, a performing-arts centre for this rural market town. Further buildings have been added, housing, among other things, seven galleries and a concert hall, and the whole owes its existence as a centre for Welsh culture and language to dedicated fundraising, generous grants and legacies from local people. It has a collection of more than 400 works by artists living and working in Wales. One of the current exhibitions is about ‘diversity in the equestrian world’ and maintaining bridlepaths.

www.moma.cymru

Oriel Môn, Anglesey

The famed bird artist Charles Tunnicliffe lived on the Isle of Anglesey from 1947 until his death in 1979 and, in 1981, the county council bought at auction his studio collection, in its entirety, to safeguard it for the island. The need for a permanent home for it led to the establishment of the Oriel Môn gallery in 1991. In 2008, an additional gallery was added in honour of Kyffin Williams, funded by the sale of a limited-edition run of prints of his drawings. There is a significant collection of his works there, together with those of other Welsh artists, such as the Massey sisters, Edith and Gwenddolen, who between them collected and sketched the botany of Anglesey.

www.orielmon.org

List compiled by Kate Green, with contributions from John Goodall, Giles Kime, Huon Mallalieu, Mary Miers, Carole Mortimer, Agnes Stamp and Octavia Pollock.

