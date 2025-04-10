The brilliant Bugattis: Sculpture, silverware, furniture and the fastest cars in the world
A new exhibition at this year's Treasure House Fair will shine a light on the many talents of the Bugatti dynasty.
I was exactly today years old when I realised that the Bugatti family made more than just cars. I imagine I am not the only one who didn't know this, which is likely why Edward Horswell has decided to curate the 'The Brilliant Bugattis', which will see ‘sculpture, decorative arts and cars by four generations’ of the Bugatti family go on display at this summer’s Treasure House Fair (June 26–July 1) at Royal Hospital Chelsea.
The story begins with Carlo Bugatti (1856–1940), a ‘true Renaissance man’ who designed everything from furniture to silverware. His chair and desk, which he made as a gift for his friend Giovanni Giacometti and was thereafter used in the study of Giovanni’s son Alberto, will be on display.
Carlo’s sons Rembrandt (1884–1916) and Ettore (1881–1946) took slightly different tangents with their lives. Rembrandt was widely regarded as one of the most talented sculptors of the early-20th-century, as shown by his masterful Yawning Hippopotamus (1905), while Ettore became a true polymath, which culminated in his work as an automotive engineer and the formation of the brand that still, to this day, produces the fastest cars on the road.
Ettore and his son, Jean, created some of the world’s greatest cars in the early 20th century, and the exhibition will feature this marvellous Type 39 works Grand Prix car, which first appeared at Monza in September 1925.
‘The multi-generational accomplishments of Carlo, Ettore, Rembrandt and Jean are phenomenal. Beside their immense creative range, each of them were pioneers of their respective fields, creating completely new aesthetics, and demonstrating an unabated pursuit for perfection,’ says Edward. ‘We hope this exhibition will shed light on their individual genius, as well as the characteristics that typify all their work – aplomb, stylisation, functional inventiveness and above all, beauty.’
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
