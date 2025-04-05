You've got mail: Royal Mail unveils eight folklore-inspired stamps

If you see a sinister creature with long limbs, straggly hair and sharp teeth that looks like it wants to grab you, don’t go into the river.

The grindylow of Lancashire and Yorkshire folklore is among eight British mythical beings to be depicted in a new set of stamps by artist Adam Simpson.

Irish hero Fionn mac Cumhaill is there, along with Black Shuck, a terrifying East Anglian hound, Blodeuwedd, who was conjured from broom, meadowsweet and oak flowers, Beowulf defeating Grendel, the Loch Ness monster, a selkie and some mischievous Cornish piskies.

‘Each one is associated with a region, and each one has its own identity, and together they demonstrate our rich mythological heritage,’ comments the artist.

