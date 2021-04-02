Bathing in bliss: Luxurious fittings to enhance your bathroom

Amelia Thorpe selects the finest accessories for washing in style.
Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching basin, elegant bath or beautiful tile, these delightful fittings will ensure your bathroom is stylish, relaxing and luxurious.
New classic
The Whitewater bath is an elegant, comfortable reinterpretation of a classic slipper design, created by interior designer Susie Atkinson for Drummonds. Made from cast iron with an enamel interior and exterior painted in soft pink.
£5,082 from Drummonds — www.drummonds-uk.com
Personal touch
Pure linen hand towels with red hemstitch can be monogrammed with initials or even words or dates.
From £22 each from Volga Linen — www.volgalinen.com
Compact choice
The Hal wall light has a decorative glass shade and a bracket projection of only 16cm (6in), designed specifically for a small cloakroom.
£342 from from Hector Finch — www.hectorfinch.com
By hand
Lapicida’s Mediterranean ceramic walltile collection includes co-ordinating patterns and plains. Each tile is handmade to capture a perfectly imperfect beauty.
£210 per sq m from San Carlos — www.lapicida.com
In the pink
Oska matt porcelain hexagon tiles in Powder Pink, £53.57 per sq m, create subtle interest, their delicate hue offset by patterned Tangier Bella Blue ceramic floor tiles, £46.08 per sq m.
From Mandarin Stone — www.mandarinstone.com
Metal mix
This inviting bathroom at Kilmartin Castle (www.kilmartincastle.com) mixes up the metals, teaming a copper bath and gilt-framed mirror with Perrin & Rowe’s 3581 three-hole wall mounted bath set with cross-head handles in Satin Brass finish.
£806.76 from Perrin & Rowe — www.perrinandrowe.co.uk
Bold look
This Broadway wall-mounted basin in Matt Graphite ceramic will make a statement even in the smallest cloakroom.
£1,161 from West One Bathrooms — www.westonebathrooms.com
Decorative delight
Make your cloakroom sing with colour: Marnie porcelain basin in dandelion yellow with floral motifs in pinks, blues and greens, £940, shown with a Felix single vanity, from £970, and Oscar tap in Brushed Gold, £435.
From London Basin Company — www.londonbasincompany.com
Rustic beauty
The Flora wall light has a shade made from natural terracotta, £31, with Elbow wall fitting in chrome, £47.
From Pooky — www.pooky.com
Smart take
The black finish and angular lines of the Whitehall cabinet with basin create a modern twist on a traditional design.
£1,650 from Claybrook — www.claybrookstudio.co.uk
Burnished warmth
The Gold finish of the EauZone Plus shower enclosure, £1,895, adds warmth to this bathroom design, echoed in the choice of taps and accessories and completed with Barneby Gates’s joyful Pineapple wallpaper.
From Matiki — www.matki.co.uk
