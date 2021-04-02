Bathing in bliss: Luxurious fittings to enhance your bathroom

Amelia Thorpe selects the finest accessories for washing in style.

Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching basin, elegant bath or beautiful tile, these delightful fittings will ensure your bathroom is stylish, relaxing and luxurious.

New classic

The Whitewater bath is an elegant, comfortable reinterpretation of a classic slipper design, created by interior designer Susie Atkinson for Drummonds. Made from cast iron with an enamel interior and exterior painted in soft pink.

£5,082 from Drummonds — www.drummonds-uk.com

Personal touch

Pure linen hand towels with red hemstitch can be monogrammed with initials or even words or dates.

From £22 each from Volga Linen — www.volgalinen.com

Compact choice

The Hal wall light has a decorative glass shade and a bracket projection of only 16cm (6in), designed specifically for a small cloakroom.

£342 from from Hector Finch — www.hectorfinch.com

By hand

Lapicida’s Mediterranean ceramic walltile collection includes co-ordinating patterns and plains. Each tile is handmade to capture a perfectly imperfect beauty.

£210 per sq m from San Carlos — www.lapicida.com

In the pink

Oska matt porcelain hexagon tiles in Powder Pink, £53.57 per sq m, create subtle interest, their delicate hue offset by patterned Tangier Bella Blue ceramic floor tiles, £46.08 per sq m.

From Mandarin Stone — www.mandarinstone.com

Metal mix

This inviting bathroom at Kilmartin Castle (www.kilmartincastle.com) mixes up the metals, teaming a copper bath and gilt-framed mirror with Perrin & Rowe’s 3581 three-hole wall mounted bath set with cross-head handles in Satin Brass finish.

£806.76 from Perrin & Rowe — www.perrinandrowe.co.uk

Bold look

This Broadway wall-mounted basin in Matt Graphite ceramic will make a statement even in the smallest cloakroom.

£1,161 from West One Bathrooms — www.westonebathrooms.com

Decorative delight

Make your cloakroom sing with colour: Marnie porcelain basin in dandelion yellow with floral motifs in pinks, blues and greens, £940, shown with a Felix single vanity, from £970, and Oscar tap in Brushed Gold, £435.

From London Basin Company — www.londonbasincompany.com

Rustic beauty

The Flora wall light has a shade made from natural terracotta, £31, with Elbow wall fitting in chrome, £47.

From Pooky — www.pooky.com

Smart take

The black finish and angular lines of the Whitehall cabinet with basin create a modern twist on a traditional design.

£1,650 from Claybrook — www.claybrookstudio.co.uk

Burnished warmth

The Gold finish of the EauZone Plus shower enclosure, £1,895, adds warmth to this bathroom design, echoed in the choice of taps and accessories and completed with Barneby Gates’s joyful Pineapple wallpaper.

From Matiki — www.matki.co.uk