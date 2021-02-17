12 things to buy for a truly beautiful nursery

Make the little one’s room a haven of calm, says Hetty Lintell.

My favourite nursery ideas are murals, as I love to think of a little one having something magical to stare at as they fall asleep,’ reveals Lucinda Croft, creative director of Dragons of Walton Street. How you decorate your child’s room can stay with them for life and many remember their first curtain fabric or wallpaper. ‘Finding vintage pictures is a fun way to add a unique quality,’ she continues.

The key is to create a calm and soothing space, as much for the parents as the baby. There should be no wifi, phones or other distractions and it is essential to choose a good cot mattress: ‘Geovital make incredible 100% non-toxic examples.’

Blue bunny quilt by Sarah K

This incredibly soft reversible quilt will make an adorable addition to your child’s room.

£42 from www.sarahk.co.uk

Nappy stacker by Nursery Window

A handy and attractive way to store nappies. Hang it near a changing table and make changing your baby that little bit easier.

£48.95 from www.nurserywindow.co.uk

Baby’s first brush from Blue Almonds

This sweet brush uses a natural goat hair for the ultimate softness. Each one is unique due to the nature of the painting.

£35 from Blue Almond

Amadeus Teddy bear by Steiff

Made from the finest blond mohair, this charming bear is an essential nursery guest. He has five joints, allowing him to be placed in various positions.

£159 from www.steiff.com

Bonny bunny rattle by The White Company

This lovely toy is easy for little one to grasp as she wraps around a responsibly sourced wooden rattle, making a great companion to help soothe while travelling and at home.

£14 from www.thewhitecompany.com

Hanger by Love from Lupin

Show off your baby’s beautiful clothes from this sweet safari-themed hanger, complete with pretty blue bow.

£8.50 from www.lovefromlupin.co.uk

Hand-woven moses basket from Blue Almonds

Made by hand using the crocheting method of cotton cords, this stunning moses basket comes complete with decorative tassels.

£275, with wicker rocking stand, £125, from www.bluealmonds.co.uk

Babar fabric by Flora Howard

Fabulous fabric inspired by the illustrations from Jean and Laurent de Brunhoff’s books about Babar The Elephant. Cushions are available on request.

£95 per metre from www.florahoward.co.uk

Musical box from Halcyon Days

This charming enamel music box captures images of a child’s favourite toys and plays the tune from the lullaby ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

£295 from www.halcyondays.co.uk

Chest of drawers and changer from Dragons of Walton Street

A roomy chest of drawers complete with classic Beatrix Potter designs and removable changer — an essential addition to every elegant nursery.

£2,585 from dragonsofwaltonstreet.com

Changing mat by Nursery Window

This roll up changing mat is perfect for use at home or when out and about. With its double towelling it provides comfort for your little one too.

£26.95 from www.nurserywindow.co.uk

Pooky x Maude Smith shade by Pooky

Characterful feathered friends feature on this cotton lamp shade with off-white cotton lining. A fine addition to a baby or toddler’s space.

£40 from www.pooky.com