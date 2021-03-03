The Utterly Inessential Mother’s Day list: From a dancing lesson with Craig Revel Horwood to flowers, boots and a gardening apron

From The Royal Osteoporosis Society's extraordinary auction to wonders from Aspinal and flowers in a tube (really), we take a look at some of the loveliest ways to give your mother a treat for Mother's Day on March 14, as picked out by Toby Keel and Hetty Lintell.

The Utterly Inessential Shopping List’s stated aim of celebrating those things which you don’t need, but really would rather like, hits a snag each Mother’s Day. For while none of the things listed below is anything that we couldn’t live without, celebrating your mother is anything but inessential. So hands in your pockets and do the right thing.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society are holding a unique Mother’s Day auction that’s on now and runs until March 8 — and some of the things available are extraordinary.

Lots include a dancing lesson for four people from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood — who presumably will be instructed not to tell you how bad you are, considering it’s all for a good cause.

There’s also a dinner for two at Bellamy’s in Mayfair, a vintage Chanel necklace and a guided tour of Clarence House, donated by the Duchess of Cornwall herself. The Duchess is the president of the society, which helps with research and support for the 3.5 million people in the UK who are estimated to have osteoporosis.

As well as the headline-grabbing lots above, there are also raffle tickets available at £5 each and all manner of lots likely to be more affordable (the necklace is already up to £1,200 at the time of writing).

See the auction page for more details.

We can’t help but think that that vast majority of Aspinal’s customers probably have a gardener, but for those who are both well-heeled and green-fingered this is a beautiful and practical gardening apron.

You can even get your mother’s name embroidered onto it: use the code ‘MOTHER21’ you can also get it personalised at no extra charge.

£195 from aspinal.com

These classic Chelsea boots are available in a range of colours — just a great mix of practical and beautiful.

£160 from ariat.com

It seems apt for Mother’s Day to suggest a mother-daughter collaboration — and that’s what we have with these lovely carafes and cushions designed by Petra Palumbo with her mother, Hayat Palumbo, who specialises in hand-painted needlework.

Carafes from around £72

The British florist sell gorgeous tulips by post, which arrive in funky cardboard tubes. Simple and just perfect — and for extra credit you can even get a weekly, fortnightly or monthly subscription.

From £20 at www.smithandmunson.com

If you can’t decide between bubbly, flowers or a bottle of something stronger, why bother choosing? This set comes with a hand-tied bouquet, a bottle of St Germain elderflower liqueur, a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne as well as some Perrier and Art Deco glass both for the drinks and the flowers.

£185 from mcqueens.co.uk

Relaxing in the bath is surely the Mother’s Day Starter for 10. So let mum relax in style.

From £345 at vandabaths.com

Have we gone past ‘peak succulent’, as the millennials describe these things? Maybe, maybe not, but if your mother is yet to hit the point of cactus saturation (cacturation, perhaps?) then these look lovely.

£65 from thelittlebotanical.com