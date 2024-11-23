By Royal Appointment: We spoke to 10 of the newly appointed warrant holders

Being appointed a Royal Warrant holder is still the highest form of accolade and influence. United in their commitment to the highest quality of service, sustainability and responsible environmental practice — these remarkable organisations are known and trusted by The King.

Wildland Natural Heritage Services, Ross-shire

Thatcher and dyker

For Brian Wilson, who provides thatching and dry-stone-walling services in the grounds of the Birkhall estate and at Balmoral in Scotland, being among those to receive the Royal Warrant this year shows the passion and dedication of The King to preserving important local traditions and skills that remain under threat. ‘The thatching we do uses vernacular techniques and materials, such as heather and bracken, rather than straw and reed as in the South of England, and the Royal Family is aware that it’s a different tradition — they want to support that, rather than use other styles from elsewhere,’ explains Mr Wilson. ‘It’s important that we use local materials, because otherwise we gradually lose the knowledge of how to work with them. The King values the work we do and, in doing so, helps to continue the relevance and preservation of these old localised ways of doing things.’

Barcham Trees, Cambridgeshire

Specialist container tree grower

In the heart of the Cambridgeshire Fens, 500 tree varieties are grown across the 350-acre Barcham nursery before they are harvested into unique specialist containers, which ensure the development of a successful root system. Once they have been rigorously checked the following planting season, these trees are ready to be delivered to their new homes — several of which have been royal estates.

‘To be awarded the Royal Warrant from His Majesty is a huge endorsement and confidence booster for our prospective customers when it comes to choosing trees for their gardens,’ enthuses managing director Mike Glover. ‘Our customers often express the view to us that The King has always been well ahead of time regarding the environment and they are delighted to select from our stock in the knowledge that His Majesty may have had trees from the same batch.’

Farlows, London

Supplier of fishing tackle and waterproof clothing

For the team at Farlows, the Royal Warrant goes further than acknowledging the quality of its products—it demonstrates The King’s continued support for and love of the countryside and rural life. ‘King Charles has always been an avid fisherman and the sport has been part of his life from an early age. He was taught to fish by his mother and father and has passed on his hobby to younger members of the Royal Family,’ notes director and group CEO Robin Philpott. ‘His love of the sport is of great value to everyone involved in it—this, combined with his lifelong passion for protecting and preserving the natural environment, helps to focus public awareness on issues that are of vital importance to the fishing community and to anyone with a love of the outdoors. After more than 40 years as a holder of a Royal Warrant from The King in his capacity as Prince of Wales, it is an honour for Farlows to continue its relationship with him as monarch and with the Royal Household.’

Kinloch Anderson, Edinburgh

Tailor and kiltmaker

For more than a century, Kinloch Anderson has supplied tartans and kilts for the Royal Family, having first provided tartans for Edward VII in 1903. The family-run company previously held Royal Warrants to Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the then Prince of Wales simultaneously. ‘Every Kinloch Anderson kilt is a future family heirloom and we are always incredibly proud to see The King wearing his beautifully crafted kilts,’ attests CEO John Kinloch, whose company remains the custodian of The Balmoral Tartan, designed in 1857 by Prince Albert.

‘Our made-to-measure kilts are meticulously crafted with precision to create perfect pattern matching in the pleats and every kilt has the customer’s name sewn into the back, together with the mark of the kiltmaker and the year it was made. Kilts are made to last forever and we often refurbish 100-year-old garments.’

Hatchards, London

Bookseller

According to shop legend, one of the first customers through the doors of John Hatchard’s bookshop was Queen Charlotte, wife of George III — and the Hatchards team is proud that the relationship with the Royal Family continues to this day. ‘Repeatable highlights include the supply and fitting out of the library at Sandringham for Edward VII, the visit of Queen Elizabeth with the future Elizabeth II during the Second World War and our recent work at Hampton Court supporting The Queen’s Reading Room,’ says Francis Cleverdon, general manager of London’s oldest bookshop, established in 1797.

‘The Royal Warrant is not only an enormous recommendation to our customers, but a great source of pride to our booksellers and every-one involved. Our traditions of employing extremely knowledgeable booksellers, a voracious desire to stock as many good books as we possibly can and always giving the best customer service are our great strengths.’

Milborrow Chimney Sweeps, West Sussex

Chimney sweep

When a tricky blockage in one of the Buckingham Palace chimneys had everyone stumped, chimney sweep Kevin Giddings was called upon in the hope that he might solve the problem — and solve it he did. Ever since, his company Milborrow Chimney Sweeps has taken on the rather daunting task of cleaning the 300 chimneys of Buckingham Palace, as well as those of Clarence House, St James’s Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Highgrove and Windsor Castle.

‘We’ve been working for the Royal Family for more than 20 years and we still feel very, very lucky to have that opportunity — the luck of the chimney sweep,’ laughs Katie Giddings, who runs the company alongside her husband and their son, Ben. ‘It started off with only Kevin sweeping chimneys and we’ve now grown to be one of the largest sweep companies in the country. To be granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to The King means everything to us.’

Benson & Clegg, London

Supplier of buttons, badges and military neckwear

Had it not been for the Royal Family, Benson & Clegg may have never come into existence. ‘George VI was a keen customer of Mr Benson and Mr Clegg when they worked at Hawes and Curtis and promised to remain a firm patron should they decide to start their own business, which they did in 1937,’ reveals managing director Mark Gordon. ‘It was not long after that the company received its first Royal Warrant. Today, we specialise in the finest menswear accessories and have the pleasure of seeing our ties, cufflinks and buttons adorn members of royalty, politics and commerce the world over.’

A certain fictional Secret Service agent is also a fan — Roger Moore and Daniel Craig both sported Benson & Clegg accessories in the ‘James Bond’ franchise. To be among the first of those to receive a Royal Warrant to The King is a huge honour for the team, Mr Gordon says: ‘It is a great achievement for all those involved behind the scenes, recognising the hard work and dedication of our skilled team that goes into everything we do — a testament to British craftsmanship.’

Camel Valley, Cornwall

Purveyor of English sparkling wines

When ex-RAF pilot Bob Lindo and his wife, Annie, planted the first vines on their farm in the heart of the Cornish countryside in 1989, they had no idea that their wine would one day be served in the Royal Household.

‘We feel very honoured that the family likes our wine,’ notes Mr Lindo, having received the Royal Warrant of Appointment to both The King and The Queen. ‘We’re a real hands-on family business — my son Sam is now the winemaker and our expertise grows every year. We absolutely love what we do and to supply wine for state banquets and visits, as well as events such as The Queen’s 70th-birthday reception, is absolutely wonderful.’

Bedmax, Northumberland

Manufacturer of horse bedding

Horrified at the growing evidence that dust and spores in the stable were a major cause of equine respiratory disease, Tim Smalley determined to produce a purpose-made bedding that would help safeguard horses from the various health problems caused by airborne dust — in 2000, he launched Bedmax shavings from his family farm in Northumberland. ‘We have always tried to set the highest possible standards in the quality of our bedding and the way we produce it and The King’s Royal Warrant is the ultimate hallmark of excellence for us,’ emphasises Mr Smalley, who is now the supplier for leading trainers around the world.

‘The Royal Family has been closely involved in so many areas of the equestrian world,’ he adds, ‘and we’ve been delighted to have supplied our shavings for some of their horses at Windsor, Polhampton in Hampshire and Sandringham from early in our existence. We have tried to lead the way in our own small field in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of horses and the Royal Family has always been deeply committed to that same aim.’

M. Lingard Gunmaker, Angus

Gunmaker

Established in the village of Friockheim in Angus, Scotland, in 1980, Michael Lingard’s gunmaking business has become world renowned due to his meticulous attention to detail and beautiful craftsmanship — it is no wonder that his work caught the eye of royalty. ‘I’m enormously proud to have worked with the Royal Household for 25 years now and it’s been a marvellous journey,’ acknowledges Mr Lingard, who prides himself on personally overseeing all aspects of the process, from the start of a commission right through to the finished product. ‘It’s such a pleasure to work with someone as passionate and knowledgeable as The King.’

Katy Birchall is an author and journalist