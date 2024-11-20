The (royal) seal of approval: Shoes, hats, socks, whiskies and a gold dachshund.

Shop with the blessing of royalty, as Hetty Lintell chooses luxuries made by companies with a Royal Warrant.
Harvard 2 in khaki suede, £450, Crockett & Jones.
Infinity diamond-set ring, £4,980, G. Collins & Sons.
Golden Amber Eau de Parfum, £180, Floris.
Embroidered honey-bee Christmas decoration, £20, Fortnum and Mason.
Special-edition unisex Panama hat, £365, Lock & Co.
Champagne Christmas card set, £25 for six, Smythson
New Pursuits Cotswold weekend bag, £795, Ettinger
Rannoch shooting socks, £69, Campbell’s of Beauly.
Ledaig 2009, Oloroso Finish Cask #700324, part of the new Coasts & Shores collection, £130, Berry Bros & Rudd.
Jewelled gold dachshund brooch by Cartier, £14,000, Wartski.
Hetty Lintell is the luxury editor for Country Life.
