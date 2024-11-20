Trending:

The (royal) seal of approval: Shoes, hats, socks, whiskies and a gold dachshund.

Hetty Lintell Hetty Lintell

Shop with the blessing of royalty, as Hetty Lintell chooses luxuries made by companies with a Royal Warrant.

Harvard 2 in khaki suede, £450, Crockett & Jones.

Infinity diamond-set ring, £4,980, G. Collins & Sons.

Golden Amber Eau de Parfum, £180, Floris.

Embroidered honey-bee Christmas decoration, £20, Fortnum and Mason.

Special-edition unisex Panama hat, £365, Lock & Co.

Champagne Christmas card set, £25 for six, Smythson

New Pursuits Cotswold weekend bag, £795, Ettinger

Rannoch shooting socks, £69, Campbell’s of Beauly.

Ledaig 2009, Oloroso Finish Cask #700324, part of the new Coasts & Shores collection, £130, Berry Bros & Rudd.

Jewelled gold dachshund brooch by Cartier, £14,000, Wartski.

Hetty Lintell is the luxury editor for Country Life.