Six of the most beautiful green watches money can buy

Feel green with envy for the latest timepieces, with their fresh-faced dials ready for summer adventures. As chosen by Hetty Lintell; photograph by Paul Zak.

Serpenti Seduttori

Spanish writer and poet Pedro Calderon de la Barca once noted that ‘green is the prime colour of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises’, which is easy to see in this exquisite deep emerald watch from Bulgari. It is paired with an 18k rose gold bracelet and features an 18k rose gold bezel case flanked with diamonds.

£23,900 from Bulgari — www.bulgari.com

Chronomat Automatic South Sea with coloured rubies and sapphires

This seafoam green watch is part of Breitling’s South Sea collection and is surrounded by red, pink, amber and golden sparkles from the sapphire and ruby bezel. Completed with a green diamond dial, rose gold batons as watch markers and a soft Alligator strap, this watch is as luxurious as they come.

£6,550 from Breitling via www.mappinandwebb.com

Datejust 36

Tropical yet tasteful, the Datejust 36 from Rolex is perfect for anyone yearning to be sat on a warm beach under the shade of a palm tree. Water resistant to 100 metres, so when you finally are diving back under turquoise waves, you won’t have anything to worry about.

£5,650 from Rolex via www.goldsmiths.co.uk

Reverso Tribute Small Seconds in green

Known for their Art- Deco style and clean, refined lines, the Reverso was once the watch of choice for officers playing polo in India in the 1930’s. As a tribute to it’s beginnings, the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds ‘revives the codes of the first Reversos born in the thirties’ and features a reversible structure.

£7,200 from Jaeger-LeCoultre — www.jaeger-lecoultre.com

Black Bay Fifty-Eight in 18-carat gold

A deep forest green sits against an 18 carat yellow gold casing with a forest green strap, to make this piece from Tudor as classic as they come.

£12,610 from Tudor via www.goldsmiths.co.uk

Nautilus Ref. 5711/ 1A-014 in steel with sunburst olive-green dial, gold applied hour markers with luminescent coating

The cult watch from Patek Philippe now comes in a decadent olive green colour as part of their Nautilus collection. Much revered amongst the sporting elite, it features a stainless steel case and strap and is water resistant to 120 metres.

£26,870 from Patek Philippe — www.patek.com