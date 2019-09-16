1940s glamour, Goodwood’s youngest racer and a psychelic Rolls-Royce: 10 best pictures from a sun-kissed weekend at the Goodwood Revival

The sun blazed down on the motoring fans at the Goodwood Revival this weekend — here's our pick of the finest cars, outfits and scenes from the 2019 edition.
A psychedelic Roller? Just one of the thousands of classic car enthusiasts in period dress. Credit: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
A mechanic looks towards the racetrack on day three of the Goodwood Revival Festival at Goodwood. Credit: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
Even the grid girls keep the period feel. ©Rolex/Nick Harvey
The Settrington Cup featured the youngest drivers of 2019. Credit: ©Rolex/Nick Harvey
The ambience at the Revival was very 1960s this year. Credit: ©Rolex/Nick Harvey
Sir Jackie Stewart at Goodwood. ©Rolex/Nick Harvey
The Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration. Credit: ©Rolex/Nick Harvey
The vintage-themed Goodwood Revival. Britain’s greatest annual classic car show celebrates the mid-20th-century heyday of the Goodwood racing circuit. Credit: Guy Corbishley/Alamy
Glamorous officials for the Settrington Cup Austin J40 pedal cars races at the Goodwood Revival in Goodwood, West Sussex. Credit: Alamy
18-month-old Georgia Ricketts sits in a 1934 ERA R3A once driven by the famous racing driver Raymond Mays, which her father maintains and looks after, on day three of the Goodwood Revival Festival. Credit: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images