Dawn Chorus: ‘The most beautiful car in the world’ made both better, and worse, all at once; best mince pies; and our quiz of the day

A roofless conversion of an E-Type, Disney fever dream and more in this morning's Dawn Chorus round-up.

An E-Type made a lot better for 21st century living… but also slightly worse (at least for use in England)

They might be over 60 years old, but the lure — and indeed the lore — of the Jaguar E-Type is as strong as ever, as we found out when this piece became one of our most popular stories of last year. This we were excited to hear news from a Kent-based restoration specialist called E-Type UK about their recent completion of a 3,500-hour restoration of a Series 1 Roadster. On the one hand, it sounds like they’ve improved the old girl no end — bodywork, performance (thanks to a V12, 400 horsepower engine) and so on.

On the other hand, their customer asked for the soft top to be removed from the car entirely. So now, it literally has no roof. At all.

So this amazing interior could get ruined at the first sign of a cloudburst. Yikes.

Recommended videos for you

‘Good luck with that in England,’ we thought, but it sounds as if the car is headed for some warmer, drier country. You can see more, or commission your own, at E-Type UK’s website. But we’d probably recommend keeping the roof if you do go ahead.

Quiz of the Day

1) Which is the largest animal in the history of life on Earth?

2) In human anatomy, the hallux is more commonly known as what?

3) What would you find on top of a croque madame?

4) How many times have England’s men won the Cricket World Cup?

5) Grace Kelly became princess of which country?

A whole new world

Woah. This you have to see.

Coffee as God intended

Forget fancy bean to cup machines — a proper piece of Italian engineering is the ideal way to get a morning espresso, which is why this gorgeous La Pavoni model has pride of place in our last-minute Christmas list.

The fanciest mince pies, tested

Is it worth paying more to get artisan mince pies? The verdict is here.

That’s it — were back tomorrow

Quiz answers

1) Blue whale (yes, it’s bigger than any of the dinosaurs were)

2) Big toe

3) A fried egg

4) Once, in 2019

5) Monaco