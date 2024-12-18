Are posh mince pies worth it? Four of the best on test, from Daylesford, The Newt and more

Do you prefer a zesty, fruity filling or a crunchy pastry topping? Amie Elizabeth White asked the Country Life team to assess some of the fanciest mince pies on the market — here's how they fared.

Crumble-topped mince pies, £12.50 for six, The Newt in Somerset

What do you get when you cross the best parts of a mince pie (biscuity shortcrust pastry, sweet and spicy mincemeat) with the best parts of a crumble pudding (Somerset Cider Brandy-infused apple, crunchy almond and hazelnut-crumble topping)? An utterly scrumptious pastry packed with a riot of tangy flavours and textures, best served warm with a dollop of ice cream.

shop.thenewtinsomerset.com/uk

Traditional mince pies, £4.95 for three, Chatsworth Farm Shop

Enormous in size and rustic in style — ‘the sort of mince pies Hagrid might serve up to Harry, Ron and Hermione,’ declares Digital Editor Toby Keel. However, their mighty appearance is almost deceptive, as the delicate pastry is ‘so light and crumbly’. In addition, the zesty mincemeat filling — which oozes as you bite into the pie — is so rich that no cream is required. The box is also charmingly decorated, making these pies a beautiful gift.

shop.chatsworth.org

Sour cherry, Armagnac & prune mince pies, £14 for six, Daylesford Organic

Recommended videos for you

‘The finest mince pie I have eaten so far,’ enthuses Country Life’s Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hedges — the team struggled to disagree. Deeply rich and splendidly festive, abundant sour cherries and prunes have been given a boozy oomph, but it’s the almond frangipane topping that takes them from pie to perfect pudding. Deputy Editor Kate Green called them ‘picnic-y; ideal for a Boxing Day meet’.

www.daylesford.com

Classic mince pies, £2 each, Birley Bakery

If you need an example of good things coming in smaller packages, let these pies be it. Incredibly fruity mincemeat sits amid beautifully crisp golden pastry, both ‘delicious enough to hold their own’. Two bites and they were gone, yet the compliments kept coming: ‘Top of the class’ and ‘the nicest I have had’ being only some. An excellent canapé when hosting many and even better as a tempting treat for one.

www.birleybakery.com