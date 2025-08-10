Jeep Avenger 4xe North Face Edition: You've got the clothes. Now get the car

Remember the Subaru Justy? It was a 1.2-litre three-cylinder 4x4 hatchback built between 1984 and 1994, and from what I recall it was sold almost exclusively to the sons and daughters of farmers and horse trainers.

Actually, what I remember most vividly is my friend Jethro Lyne had a red one, and his father wasn’t a farmer. His father was the Prime Minister’s private secretary on matters relating to Northern Ireland. Jethro’s trusty Justy was blown up, not by the IRA but by the Metropolitan Police — a controlled explosion, and a case of false alarm. But that’s a story for another time. I’m here to talk about the Jeep Avenger 4xe — the Justy’s spiritual descendent — and a paint job that’ll match perfectly with your sleeping bag.

The news is that Jeep has produced a limited-edition Avenger in collaboration with The North Face. The North Face has been keeping climbers, hikers, campers, skiers and hedge-fund managers warm and dry since 1968, and in the last 25 years it’s made inroads in hip-hop, street culture and urban exploring.

Jeep, meanwhile, has established itself as one of the most significant pieces of Allied machinery during the Second World War. The first civilian version was built in 1945, beating Land Rover to the punch by three years. In the 80 years that have elapsed, Jeep has maintained its symbolism as America’s four-wheeled gateway to adventure.

A Jeep looks equally at home cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway with surfboards slung in the back as it does on a redneck ranch in the flyover states. Or parked outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, even. Unlike, say, the Tesla Cybertruck, Jeeps bridge the political divide. Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama both owned Jeeps. What better way to arrive at Camp David than in Teflon Ron’s open-top Jeep CJ-6?

Since Jeep joined the likes of Peugeot and Fiat under the Stellantis umbrella in 2021, there’s been a push on this side of the Atlantic to sell smaller-sized Jeeps to the under 40s who divide their time between city jobs and scaling mountains. Chances are, they’ve already got the North Face jacket.

With devotees that include Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, the idea is that North Face can potentially help Jeep tap a younger generation. I’m told no money changed hands on this deal: It’s free publicity for the American outdoor-wear giant, it gives Jeep a cool and rugged marketing direction in the UK and Europe (where this car is being sold exclusively), and there’s synergy that should see customers of both brands cross-pollinate. So what have they come up with?

The Jeep Avenger x The North Face comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive 48v hybrid powertrain: Its 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine is complimented by 21kW electric motors front and rear, producing a combined 136bhp. That’s almost double the old Subaru Justy’s output, by the way. Then again, it’s almost double the weight.

The Selec-Terrain system means this car has impressive off-road capability and silky on-road ride at the flick of a switch. There’s 210mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 400mm, so you’re sorted for fords and floods. There’s a steel bash plate underneath, so you don’t need to worry about a rock puncturing your Dakar daydreams. The front and rear bumpers have an anti-scratch finish, so no more car park embarrassments trying to exit Waitrose. It can climb a 22-degree approach angle or descend from a 35-degree departure angle. It has abilities pretty much unheard of from what industry buffs call the B-segment, and it comes with roof bars and a tow hook as standard.

As for the unique North Face touches, they’re attractive and in some cases practical. The big North Face sticker on the bonnet is matte and designed to reduce glare. There are yellow accents of the shade you might use to stand out in a blizzard, and topographical graphics to denote that this is a car born to explore. The black wheels are 17in with yellow accents. The seven horizontal slots in the grille, which are a Jeep signature, are a nod to the seven continents. Reputedly, the Jeep was the first vehicle to traverse all seven.

Inside, as well as the logos and yellow accents, you get heated seats which are washable and breathable, inspired by North Face puffers. On the backs of the seats are elastic straps taken from North Face backpacks to increase storage space. There are useful hooks too, and rubber mats, as well as keyless entry and an electric boot, so you’ll have your hands free for all your Jeep x North Face-branded outdoor kit. The car comes with a Jeep x North Face tent, water bottle and duffle bag included. Falken all-terrain tyres are an option.

The North Face edition is £35,219, making it £2k more than the Overland spec and £4k more than the base Upland spec, which doesn’t have things like LED lights, wireless charger, foldable mirrors, 360-degree parking sensors, and all the digital equipment that’ll stop you having a shunt. It’s limited to 4,806 units, because that’s the number of metres to Mont Blanc’s summit — the UK expects to take 1,000 of them. There are three colours available: Storm grey, Snow white and Volcano black.

The 4xe’s advanced multi-link suspension makes it comfortable on and off-road, and with 0-62mph in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 121mph it has adequate performance for everyday scenarios. The hybrid tech means it’s smooth, quiet, green and economical in town. Space-wise it’s no bigger than a Mini, so don’t confuse this for a cut-price Land Rover Discovery Sport. But it’s better looking and, dare I say it, more rugged than the Disco. It’s redolent of something you might want to ride down a white water rapid, which is a good thing. It looks fun, which it is supposed to be.

As a concept, it really does remind me of the Subaru Justy, but one that’s grown up and become a lot more ambitious. This is the 2025 remix, and it’s so much more capable and desirable. Just don’t let the Met near it or it might explode.

And if that happens, whip out your foil blankets and your toasting forks and grab some marshmallows. Embrace the elements.

On the road: Jeep Avenger 4xe North Face Edition

Price: £35,219

Top speed: 121mph

0-62mph: 9.5 seconds

Economy: 52.3mpg

Power: 136bhp