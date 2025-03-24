One for the pot: Nine of the prettiest vases to gift this Mother's Day, instead of flowers

We typically send our mothers flowers on Mothering Sunday, but what about a vase to hold them in?

Mother's Day — or Mothering Sunday to give the event its more formal title — is nearly upon us. Come this Sunday, March 31, children of all ages, up and down the land will present their mothers with breakfast in bed, handmade cards, chocolates and flowers.

But how often have you found yourself — when presented with a gorgeous bouquet — scrabbling for a suitable vessel?

Yes, flowers are always a good gifting idea, but so is something beautiful to put them in. So, without further ado, here is our selection of the best vases for Mother's Day and beyond.

Coral and white wavy stripe vase
Rose and Grey
Red Jasper vase

Green line vase
Daylesford
Miro green spiral stripe vase

1980s Val Saint Lambert Crystal Vase
Abask
1980s Val Saint Lambert Crystal vase

Blue and white tulip vase
Wicklewood
Indigo Tulipiere vase

Blue and white lighthouse scene vase
Minnie-Mae
Margate Harbour Arm & Turner Skies vase

Colourful mug-shaped vases
Willow Crossley
Floral Loving Cups

Beige scallop edge jug
Bettina Ceramica
Gigli Jug in Terracotta

Green and gold dot vase
Summerhill & Bishop
16cm Green Laurel Tulipiere

Lilac flower vase
Astier de Villate
Lilac vase

