The winners of Country Life’s competition to find the best-dressed person at the Goodwood Revival

Dozens of visitors to the Goodwood Revival on September 7–9 entered the Country Life Best Dressed Competition in partnership with Canon – and here are the winners, as judged by professional stylist Sarah Kate Byrne.

A huge part of the appeal of a visit to the Goodwood Revival is the period dress worn by thousands of those who turn up – and at this year’s event, some of those who made the effort came along to the Country Life stand to enter our competition to find the best-dressed fans at the delightful Sussex venue.

Here we present the winners, and a selection of our favourite images from among the runners-up.

Best-dressed couple: Amy Winston-Hart and Chris Vandrill

Best-dressed lady: Nikki Redcliffe

Best-dressed gentleman: Frank Annable (pictured with his wife Pat)

The best of the rest

Our best-dressed competition was run in partnership with Canon, and judged by professional stylist Sarah Kate Byrne and her fellow judge Sam Hecham.

The prizes were as follows: the best-dressed couple won a styling session for the lady with Sarah Kate Byrne and gentleman with Sam Hecham; and the best-dressed lady and gentleman both won a Canon SELPHY CP1300 compact photo printer.