The winners of Country Life’s competition to find the best-dressed person at the Goodwood Revival

Dozens of visitors to the Goodwood Revival on September 7–9 entered the Country Life Best Dressed Competition in partnership with Canon – and here are the winners, as judged by professional stylist Sarah Kate Byrne.
A huge part of the appeal of a visit to the Goodwood Revival is the period dress worn by thousands of those who turn up – and at this year’s event, some of those who made the effort came along to the Country Life stand to enter our competition to find the best-dressed fans at the delightful Sussex venue.
Here we present the winners, and a selection of our favourite images from among the runners-up.
Best-dressed couple: Amy Winston-Hart and Chris Vandrill
Best-dressed lady: Nikki Redcliffe
Best-dressed gentleman: Frank Annable (pictured with his wife Pat)
The best of the rest
Our best-dressed competition was run in partnership with Canon, and judged by professional stylist Sarah Kate Byrne and her fellow judge Sam Hecham.
The prizes were as follows: the best-dressed couple won a styling session for the lady with Sarah Kate Byrne and gentleman with Sam Hecham; and the best-dressed lady and gentleman both won a Canon SELPHY CP1300 compact photo printer.
|
The Canon SELPHY CP1300
Stylish and portable, the Canon SELPHY CP1300 photo printer is ideal for creating unique prints straight from your smartphone or camera. Break through the limitations of normal photo printing and get creative with postcards, photo-booth style prints, photo labels and photo IDs.
The Canon SELPHY can even help make your events more fun and exciting with its Shuffle Print feature. Get together with family and friends and simply upload 8 photos from a variety of devices to print a special collage on a single sheet of paper. With its fast Wi-Fi printing the Canon SELPHY is ideal for sharing your precious memories instantly wherever you go.