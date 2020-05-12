Top 10 earrings to bring a little dressing-for-dinner glamour to your life right now

In a world where restaurants have long since been closed — and look likely to remain so for a while — Hetty Lintell has embraced the new vogue for making an effort at home. She picks out 10 beautiful pairs of earrings.

Inspired by magical meadows and wild flowers, these could be worn all day, indoors and out. Wear as the simple citrine stud in the middle, then add the Verdigris brass flower ‘jacket’ as an extra. Two earrings in one.

Priced at £400 from Tessa Packard — see more details.

These are to be worn all day, every day, even in bed if you’re anything like me. The diamonds give an instant face lift and blue suits most skin tones too. The perfect present for a lucky someone — or yourself, of course.

Priced at £1,100 from Bucherer — see more details.

The soft gold and flowing design of these earrings is totally timeless. The overlapping circles are taken from Japanese Shippo patterns and the earrings are part of Cassandra Goad’s latest collection inspired by her world travels.

Priced at £1,180 from Cassandra Goad — see more details.

I don’t know many who wouldn’t be charmed by these delicate and playful earrings. Wear around the house and garden for now, and then forevermore as timeless studs that family members will be desperate to get their hands on.

Priced at £3,750 from Theo Fennell — see more details.

Dive into these earrings, whose drop blue topaz stones take their colour from the Indian Ocean, and feature Patrick Mavros’ sea urchin design as the stud. Who needs a holiday anyway, these are a vacation in themselves.

Priced at £900 from Patrick Mavros — see more details.

Bold and beautiful, show that conference call who’s boss with these colourful sparklers (they needn’t know you’re wearing a tracksuit at all)

Priced at £1,500 from Kiki — see more details.

I love the scuptural form of these earrings and the difference in the pair. Paraiba tourmaline’s have wonderful depth, and Julia Lloyd George is passionate about the stone, using it in many of her designs

Priced at £2,700 from Julia Lloyd George — see more details.

The prettiest floral earrings with enamel petals and pave diamonds accentuating the fabulous central aquamarines.

Priced at £6,300 from Pragnell — see more details.

Dress up or down, these versatile beauties works for all ages and are dainty enough to wear every day too—also, with sparklers like these, there’s no need for make up.

Priced at £2,800 from G Collins & Sons — see more details.

I couldn’t resist this pair of gloriously quirky and mismatched parrots. Wear together, or even just one (pirate style) to brighten up a grey day.

Priced at £3,950 from Susannah Lovis — see more details.