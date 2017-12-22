Video: A gentleman’s guide on how to dress, coming to Country Life in 2018

Over the course of 2018, Country Life will release a series of style guides in conjunction with Huntsman, detailing the proper way to dress for a modern gentleman.

Living a gentlemanly existence is second nature to Huntsman’s customers, so who better to work with Country Life on a guide to dressing for the modern gentleman?

Over the course of 2018, Country Life will release monthly style guides in conjunction with Huntsman, detailing the proper way to dress; from lapels on a dinner jacket, to the sleeves on an overcoat, from the essential components of a shooting outfit, to whether a business suit should be double or single breasted – Huntsman’s experts will impart their sartorial knowledge, in the ultimate guide on what to wear.

We’ve a video below offering a taste of what you can expect. The first of the guides will focus on Black tie, the gold standard in formal dressing. Huntsman’s Creative Director Campbell Carey will explain how to stand out in your dinner suit, for the right reasons.