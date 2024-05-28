Wisteria hysteria: Nine beautiful objects that celebrate the most beautiful bloom of the season

Embrace the bountiful floral offerings this month with fashion and lifestyle accessories to match, says Hetty Lintell.

What you’ll be eating off for breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) at Tiffany’s

Set the garden dining table with these heavenly plates, hand painted by the craftspeople at Tiffany & Co. Certainly best suited to dining on grass to give these beauties a softer landing — imagining worst case scenario.

Tiffany Wisteria dinner plate, £180, Tiffany & Co — www.tiffany.co.uk

Wisteria camouflage

This dress drapes beautifully and is perfect for summer weddings or black tie events. Imagine swanning around elegantly in this at Glyndebourne and the like. Possibly one for the leggier ladies; I still dream of a growth spurt.

Gala one-shoulder draped floral-print crepe maxi dress, £765, Bernadette — www.net-a-porter.com

A canopy of wisteria

Possibly a little much with the plates and champagne coupes too? But who cares, because when it’s summer and the wisteria is blooming, more is more. This parasol is beautifully made and would look equally charming outside a tiny cottage or grand stately home.

Flora 1 octagonal parasol, £785, East London Parasol Company — www.eastlondonparasols.com

Waltz in this, Matilda

My favourite dress brand of the season, Hill House Home dresses are so well made and really quite reasonably priced — compared to a lot of other independents. They are cool and chic, what more do you need to wear on repeat from garden party to Wimbledon?

Matilda dress in Wysteria, £215, Hill House Home — www.hillhousehome.co.uk

Sharp cards

Even the scruffiest of handwriting would look pretty on these place cards. I like doing a placement even for a small dinner party — the more special the table, the more basic the food can be. Ideal!

Wisteria place card, £61 for 100 — www.papier.com

Don’t spin too fast or you might take off

You’d not go under the radar in this astonishing headpiece. Made beautifully by Giulia Mio with a chic Dior brim design.

Wisteria hat, £1,950, Giulia Mio Millinery — 07455 744007; www.giuliamiomillinery.com

Purple heaven

You could tiptoe around in these all summer, just check your weather app first. Jeans or a dress, investing in a pair of this style will have you coming back for more. The classic suede comes in a rainbow of colours for every outfit

MAYSALEBI Purple Mesh chequered Mules, £695, Manolo Blahnik — www.manoloblahnik.com

Coupe de glass

Worth popping the finest bottles open for, these coupes are the best way to drink Champagne throughout the summer

Tiffany Wisteria glass coupe, £355, Tiffany & Co — www.tiffany.co.uk

‘Like a face lift, only better value’

Earrings are rather like a face lift, only better value. These lift the face and with the dual colour stones will match many outfits. Kiki makes multiple colour options.

Kiki Classics lavender amethyst, green amethyst and diamond double oval studs, £1,500, Kiki — 020–7730 3323; www.kiki.co.uk