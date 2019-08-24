10 breathtaking photographs from the 2019 Audobon Photography Awards

Winning photos and honorable mentions were selected from 2,253 entrants from all over the United States, Washington D.C. and 10 Canadian provinces and territories to appreciate the wonder of birds and the places they inhabit. See the favourites below.

This year’s competiton marks 10 years of outstanding bird photography. Many of the distinguished photographs portray striking bird species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), one of Audubon’s founding conservation victories and one of the most important bird conservation laws, which has protected countless birds since 1918.

White necked Jacobin by Mariam Kamal, 2019 Amateur winner

Dave and Dave’s Nature Park, Sarapiqui, Costa Rica

Greater Sage Grouse Fight by Elizabeth Boehm, Professional winner Pinedale, Wyoming

Bald Eagle by Kevin Ebi, Professional honourable mention San Juan Island National Historical Park, Friday Harbor, Washington The fight began when the bald eagle attempted to steal the rabbit away from the young fox, known as a kit. When the bald eagle grabbed the rabbit, it inadvertently also caught the fox, lifting both more than 20 feet into the air. The fox swung back and forth trying to take the rabbit back. The bald eagle released the fox and flew off with the rabbit. The whole struggle lasted 8 seconds. While bald eagles and foxes occasionally hunt rabbits, it is a relatively rare occurrence. Up to 97 percent of an eagle’s diet consists of fish and birds; red foxes more commonly eat berries, insects and small mammals, like the vole. Bobolink by Garrett Sheets, Youth honourable mention Dunn Ranch Prairie, Lincoln Township, Missouri Black-browed Albatross by Ly Dang, 2019 Fisher Prize winner Saunders Island, Falkland Islands Purple Gallinule on a fire flag by Joseph Przybyla, Plants For Birds honourable mention Circle B Bar Reserve, Lakeland, Florida Red winged Blackbird by Kathrin Swoboda, Amateur Grand Prize winner Huntley Meadows Park, Alexandria, Virginia Hooded Oriole on a California fan palm by Michael Schulte, Plants For Birds winner San Diego, California

Horned Puffin by Sebastian Velasquez, Youth winner

Alaska SeaLife Center (accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums©), Seward, Alaska